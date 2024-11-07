Baycrest Launches Innovative Free Tool to Empower Canadian Caregivers

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Baycrest today announced the launch of the Canadian Caregiver Assessment and Resource Tool (C-CART), a free online tool available 24/7 to help caregivers access the resources, services, education and guidance they need wherever they are located with ease. C-CART is Baycrest's response to the significant and escalating challenges faced by the growing number of caregivers of all ages such as isolation, emotional burnout and financial stress, that are not currently addressed by the Canadian healthcare system.

Impact

With one in four Canadians identifying as a caregiver and projections suggesting that half of the population will be caregivers at some point in their lives,1 C-CART arrives at a critical moment, offering unprecedented access to personalized caregiver support.

"There are caregivers across the country who aren't aware of the assistance available to them – especially those in rural communities – and we're changing that with C-CART," said Dr. Adriana Shnall, Program Director, Baycrest Koschitzky Centre for Innovations in Caregiving. "C-CART empowers caregivers with personalized recommendations tailored to their unique circumstances including culture, age, life stage and barriers to access appropriate resources. C-CART has the power to transform the lives of caregivers, especially those who are particularly vulnerable such as those living in underserved areas."

C-CART has been developed by the Baycrest Koschitzky Centre for Innovations in Caregiving, and this stage in its development was generously supported by its founding partner Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation.

Dr. Shnall gratefully noted that further iterations of C-CART are in the works, with generous support from the Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation, The Slaight Family Foundation and RBC Foundation.

How it Works

Personalized Recommendations

Upon completing a brief questionnaire on the C-CART website, the caregiver is equipped with personalized and localized evidence-based information and resources such as health information services, financial resources, community support, translation services and more.

C-CART is designed to be both thorough and time-efficient, typically requiring less than 15 minutes to complete, depending on the users' responses. C-CART can be helpful for individuals caring for a loved one, family health teams, agencies and government organizations, leading to a greater awareness of caregivers as an integral part of the Canadian healthcare system.

Accessibility and Convenience

C-CART is available 24/7 to anyone in Canada. The questionnaire provides instant access to verified resources anywhere in Canada.

C-CART 2.0

Integrating Artificial Intelligence

Ongoing support from the Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation will enable C-CART 2.0 to significantly enhance user experience and operational efficiency by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI).

AI will enable C-CART to provide highly personalized and dynamic support for caregivers by intelligently analyzing their unique needs and offering tailored resources. Key features such as voice input will improve accessibility for those who are unable to type, ensuring inclusivity for a broader range of users. Additionally, AI-driven prompts and intelligent questioning will guide users more effectively, making the tool more intuitive and helpful. These enhancements will not only improve the functionality of C-CART but also set the stage for future advancements, allowing C-CART to scale seamlessly and accommodate an increasing number of diverse users and scenarios with less effort.

Dementia C-CART

A generous gift from The Slaight Family Foundation will enable Baycrest, a leader in transformative research, care, innovation and education in brain health and aging, to develop Dementia C-CART, a new module for caregivers of people living with dementia. Developing a dementia-specific C-CART module built on Baycrest's expertise in aging-related cognitive, emotional and physical wellbeing is essential because dementia caregivers are at six times greater risk of developing dementia themselves.2 This is because they face greater emotional and physical challenges than any other type of caregivers. They often do not have adequate support, especially those living in underserved communities, where caregivers have access to even fewer resources.

C-CART App

Through a generous donation from RBC Foundation, Baycrest will develop a C-CART app for Canadian family caregivers. Like the C-CART website, the app will provide 24/7 access to assessments, resources, education and training.

Young Caregivers

Young caregivers are a largely unrecognized and underserved demographic. This age group struggles to balance caregiving responsibilities with personal development. They face all the challenges of adult caregivers – lack of knowledge, limited resources and feelings of isolation – in addition to the pressures of school, work and relationships.

Thanks to a generous donation by the Diamond Family, C-CART will expand to curate resources specific to young caregivers of people with young onset dementia. This initiative will bring much-needed recognition and support to a vital yet overlooked population. Expected outcomes include:

Connecting caregivers with resources suited to their unique situations.

Educating and supporting young caregivers through partnerships with educational institutions.

Developing networks and advocacy tools to support and empower young caregivers.

Implementing an effective marketing strategy to ensure resources are accessible to young caregivers nationally.

Caregivers are often thrust into the caregiver role and don't realize there are much-needed resources available to help them. The Baycrest Koschitzky Centre for Innovations in Caregiving is at the forefront of easing their journey.

Caregivers across Canada are invited to explore the numerous resources available on C-CART at

c-cart.baycrest.org.

About Baycrest

At Baycrest, our vision is a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity. Baycrest is a global leader in aging and brain health innovation, with over 105 years of expertise in seniors' care and cutting-edge research. Baycrest has been Designated with Exemplary Status by Accreditation Canada, and drives industry-leading care and safety outcomes. As the home of the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) powered by Baycrest, the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education (BARE) and the Canadian Consortium on Neurodegeneration in Aging, Baycrest is at the forefront of dementia research. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, Baycrest's training programs shape the future of care globally, while Baycrest Global Solutions extends its expertise to senior living and healthcare internationally. For more information, visit: baycrest.org.

