Young Voices Help Shape the Future of Destination Wasaga

"This mural is a powerful reminder that Destination Wasaga is not just about the next few years -- it is about the next generation," said Mayor Brian Smith. "The students who helped create this brought creativity, optimism, and big ideas to the table. They reminded us that great communities are built not only through plans and infrastructure, but by listening to the people who will inherit the future we are shaping today."

The Destination Wasaga Imagine Mural was created from youth engagement workshops held in March of this year, giving local Grade 6 and 7 students a direct voice in the once-in-a-generation vision for the community. The mural captures the creativity, imagination, and hopes of students from St. Noel Chabanel Catholic Elementary School, Worsley Elementary School, Birchview Dunes Elementary School, and Wasaga Beach Public School.

Students were invited to participate in a community visioning exercise and respond to a simple but powerful prompt: "Imagine what Wasaga Beach could be." As students shared ideas for the future of Wasaga Beach, an artist transformed them into drawings, themes, and concepts that formed the foundation of the mural.

The youth workshops formed part of one of the most extensive public engagement efforts in the Town's history. Through surveys, open houses, stakeholder meetings, workshops, pop-up events, school visits, and community conversations, thousands of residents, visitors, business owners, community organizations, students, and partners have helped inform the development of the Destination Wasaga Master Plan.

Destination Wasaga represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine the beachfront, downtown, public spaces, transportation connections, environmental stewardship, and year-round community life. Earlier this year, the Town unveiled draft concepts shaped by thousands of public comments and ideas collected throughout the engagement process.

While major community planning processes often focus on current residents, landowners, businesses, and stakeholders, Destination Wasaga deliberately created space for young people in Wasaga Beach to contribute -- recognizing that today's students will grow up with the results of these decisions and may one day become the community's residents, entrepreneurs, workers, volunteers, and leaders.

"The ideas reflected in this mural remind us that the future of Wasaga Beach is about more than infrastructure or public spaces," adds Mayor Smith. "It is about creating a community where people feel connected, inspired, and proud to belong. That is the future these students helped imagine."

Installed in the lobby of Wasaga Stars Arena, the 40-foot mural will serve as a lasting reminder that the voices of Wasaga Beach's next generation helped shape Destination Wasaga.

Residents and visitors can view the mural online and learn more about Destination Wasaga at wasagabeach.com/imagine.

Quick Facts:

More than 200 Grade 6 and 7 students participated in youth engagement workshops as part of the Destination Wasaga Master Planning process.

The Destination Wasaga Imagine Mural is 40 feet long and is permanently installed in the lobby of Wasaga Stars Arena.

Students from St. Noel Chabanel Catholic Elementary School, Worsley Elementary School, Birchview Dunes Elementary School, and Wasaga Beach Public School contributed ideas that are captured in the mural.

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world, stretching more than 14 kilometres across eight beach areas.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

The Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes over two million visitors annually, making it one of Ontario's most visited destinations. It is also the only Canadian municipality with a provincial park located fully within its municipal boundaries.

The Destination Wasaga Master Plan process is supported by a $38-million investment from the Province of Ontario to help redevelop the Town's waterfront, downtown, and key heritage areas, including Nancy Island.

from the Province of Ontario to help redevelop the Town's waterfront, downtown, and key heritage areas, including Nancy Island. Destination Canada featured Destination Wasaga in a national tourism case study earlier this year.

earlier this year. The final Destination Wasaga Master Plan is expected to be completed this summer

Learn more:

Watch Destination Wasaga visit local schools

Watch the Destination Wasaga Phase 1 Public Engagement wrap video

Watch the Destination Wasaga Phase 2 Public Engagement wrap video

Watch Premier Ford's remarks from the Building Destination Wasaga announcement on May 15, 2025

Learn more about Destination Wasaga: wasagabeach.com/imagine

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach