Three Nights, Five Decades of Music: Memories of Summer Returns to Wasaga Beach September 3-5

From Thursday, September 3 to Saturday, September 5, each night will celebrate a different soundtrack of summer--from the timeless soul of Motown and the smooth soft rock of the late 1970s and '80s to the biggest hip-hop and R&B anthems of the '90s and early 2000s.

Held on the longest freshwater beach in the world, Memories of Summer typically attracts more than 12,000 people and has become one of Wasaga Beach's signature tourism events. Over the years, the festival has welcomed major Canadian artists and crowd favourites, including Tom Cochrane and April Wine.

"Memories of Summer has become one of Wasaga Beach's signature events and one of Ontario's great Labour Day weekend traditions," said Mayor Brian Smith. "This is our opportunity to bring people together and celebrate the last long weekend of summer in one of the most iconic settings in the province. By expanding the festival to three nights, we are giving residents and visitors more time to enjoy the beach, experience incredible live music and create memories that will last a lifetime."

Three Nights. Five Decades. One Unforgettable Weekend.

Each night will bring a different sound, era and energy to the Rock 95 Main Stage at Beach Area 2. With a Much Music-style mix of music, nostalgia and nonstop energy, DJs will get the crowd going before each show, while a big screen brings the experience to life with music videos from across the decades.

Thursday, September 3 -- The Yacht Rock Show

Memories of Summer begins with the iconic soft-rock soundtrack of the late 1970s and '80s as The Yacht Rock Show performs note-for-note renditions of the era's biggest hits.

Audiences can expect the polished harmonies and laid-back classics of artists including Hall & Oates, Toto, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald--music made for singing along as the sun sets over Georgian Bay.

Friday, September 4 -- Wing Night

Friday night turns up the energy as Toronto's Wing Night recreates the biggest hip-hop and R&B hits that defined the 1990s and early 2000s.

From TLC, Destiny's Child, Outkast, Usher, Nelly, Missy Elliott and The Notorious B.I.G., the band delivers the songs that filled radio stations, school dances and packed dance floors across a generation.

Known for its high-energy performances, Wing Night has sold out some of Toronto's best-known live music venues, including The Horseshoe Tavern, The Opera House and The Danforth Music Hall.

Saturday, September 5 -- Grand Finale: Legends of Motown and Fireworks

The festival reaches its finale Saturday with Legends of Motown, a spectacular 16-piece ensemble celebrating the harmonies, rhythms, choreography and unmistakable style of Motown's golden era.

Featuring powerhouse vocalists and dazzling choreography, the production pays tribute to legendary artists including The Supremes, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Martha and the Vandellas and The Jackson 5.

The acclaimed production recreates the music, movement and spirit that made Motown legendary and has performed at high-profile events and venues, including the Beaches International Jazz Festival and Toronto's iconic Roy Thomson Hall.

Following the concert, the night sky will light up with a spectacular fireworks finale over Georgian Bay, bringing three nights and five decades of music to an unforgettable close.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can take in panoramic views from the 65-foot Ferris wheel, explore illuminated pathways as the sun sets, enjoy food trucks, a licensed beer garden, and plenty of activities for all ages.

General admission to all three nights of Memories of Summer is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, plan ahead and visit wasagabeach.com/MemoriesofSummer for updated schedules, parking information and festival details.

Quick Facts

Wasaga Beach is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world, stretching more than 14 kilometres across eight beach areas. Each year, the Town welcomes more than two million visitors to enjoy the beach, local businesses, festivals, events and attractions.

Wasaga Beach has been recognized by leading travel organizations and publications, including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada, as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

Memories of Summer has been recognized as one of Ontario's Top 100 Festivals and Eventsand typically attracts more than 12,000 attendees.

General admission to Memories of Summer is free.

Rock 95 is the official Main Stage Sponsor of the 2026 Memories of Summer festival.

Media Contact:

Karla Findlay

Team Lead, Communications, Customer Experience & Public Engagement

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Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

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SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach