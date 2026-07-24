Four Days. Six Free Beachfront Concerts. One Epic Summer Weekend: BeachLife Festival Is Here

Here's Everything You Need to Know Before You Go

WASAGA BEACH, ON, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- The midway lights are on, the stage is set, and one of the biggest weekends of the summer has arrived.

The brand-new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway is now underway, bringing four days of free beachfront concerts, midway rides, family fun and unforgettable summer experiences to Beach Areas 1 and 2 through Sunday.

Annual Midway.

Whether you're singing along to the timeless hits of The Guess Who, Foreigner, Stevie Nicks and Heart, sharing a cold beer with friends, enjoying midway rides after sunset, or simply taking in another spectacular Georgian Bay sunset, BeachLife Festival is designed to celebrate everything people love about summer in Wasaga Beach.

Free Beachfront Concerts

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy six free performances on the OLG Main Stage at Beach Area 2:

Friday, July 24

Gates open – 5 p.m.

Gold Dust Woman: The Stevie Nicks Experience – 6 p.m.

Jukebox Heroes performing the music of Foreigner – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Gates open – 5 p.m.

Just Heart – 6 p.m.

The Carpet Frogs, the official touring band of The Guess Who – 7:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a lawn chair.

Food trucks and a licensed beer garden will be available on site – admission is free. Please note that outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the concert area. The beer garden accepts debit and credit only.

Midway Hours

The midway is open daily:

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Midway tickets are available on site:

$2.25 per ticket

16 tickets – $35

36 tickets – $60

Plan Ahead

Parking near the beachfront is expected to be busy before the evening concerts. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and allow extra travel time.

Residents with a valid digital Resident Parking Permit may park free in Town-owned municipal lots, including available lots at Beach Areas 1 and 2.

Visitors can pay for municipal parking using the HonkMobile app.

The following lots will be closed or partially affected during the festival:

Playland Parking Lot

4th Street Municipal Parking Lot

Nancy Island Municipal Parking Lot

Parking remains available at:

Jenetta Street (formerly, Provincial Park Beach Area 1)

Spruce Street

2nd Street

3rd Street

4th Street

6th Street

For complete parking information, visit wasagabeach.com/parking

For the complete festival schedule, parking information and event updates, visit wasagabeach.com/BeachLife and follow Explore Wasaga Beach on social media.

Media Contact:

Karla Findlay

Communications, Customer Experience & Public Engagement Team Lead

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach