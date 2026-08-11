Boots and Hearts May Be Over, But the Country Fun Continues: Tickets Now on Sale for Wasaga Beach Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo

Tickets are now on sale for the second annual event, featuring two days of professional rodeo action, fall festival fun, country entertainment and a Saturday night Two-Step Social--all while raising money for local charities.

"Last year showed us just how much appetite there is for an event like this," said Mayor Smith. "People came for the rodeo, stayed for the Hootenanny and Two-Step social, and helped the Town raise more than $55,000 for local charities. This year, we want to build on that success, bring even more people together to make an even bigger difference in our community."

After drawing thousands of spectators and raising more than $55,000 for local charities in its inaugural year, the Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo returns in 2026 with an expanded Hootenanny Fall Festival and even more reasons to make a weekend of it.

With support from the Ontario government through Experience Ontario, the Town is expanding this year's rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival with more attractions and amenities, including a 65-foot Ferris wheel, additional seating and food options, improved accessibility and an even bigger Saturday night Two-Step Social.

At the heart of the weekend is the RAM Rodeo Tour, bringing cowboys and cowgirls to Wasaga Beach for two action-packed performances featuring classic rodeo competition and entertainment.

The rodeo grounds open Saturday afternoon with food trucks, vendors and a beer garden, followed by a free Kids Rodeo with the Canadian Cowgirls and the main RAM Rodeo performance at 4 p.m. On Sunday, the fun begins again at 10:30 a.m., with the Kids Rodeo at 11:30 a.m. and the weekend's second RAM Rodeo performance at 1 p.m.

When the rodeo ends, the dancing begins

On Saturday night, the rodeo arena gives way to the dance floor for line dancing and a Two-Step Social under the stars.

This is one social you won't want to miss! A DJ will set the tone with an epic playlist of today's top country hits and the hottest country mashups before emerging Canadian artist, Cam Brown takes the stage. Grab your friends, hit the dance floor and soak up a night of country music under the stars.

The weekend will also feature the Wasaga Beach Cruisers Classic Truck Show, vendor market, hayrides, Touch-a-Truck, a beer garden, food trucks and family-friendly activities, creating a full fall festival experience around the rodeo.

Saturday, October 3

Hootenanny Fall Festival, Vendor Market, Food Trucks & Beer Garden opens – 1:30 p.m.

Free Kids Rodeo with the Canadian Cowgirls – 2:30 p.m.

RAM Rodeo Performance – 4 p.m.

Two-Step Social – doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Hootenanny Fall Festival, Vendor Market, Food Trucks opens – 10:30 a.m.

Beer Garden opens – 11:00 a.m.

Free Kids Rodeo with the Canadian Cowgirls – 11:30 a.m.

RAM Rodeo Performance – 1 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Learn more and get your tickets at wasagabeach.com/rodeo

The Mayor's Charity RAM Rodeo and Hootenanny Fall Festival is part of the Town's growing calendar of destination events designed to give residents and visitors more reasons to experience Wasaga Beach throughout the year. By bringing thousands of people together after the traditional summer season, events like the Hootenanny also create new opportunities for local accommodations, restaurants, retailers and tourism businesses.

Media Contact:

Karla Findlay

Team Lead, Communications, Customer Experience & Public Engagement

Email Karla

Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination

Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

Email Sandra

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach