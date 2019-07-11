Young researchers across Canada receive support for skills and training

Government of Canada invests in projects to get students job-ready for careers in research

ST. JOHN'S, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Our government understands that when we give our budding researchers the opportunity to learn and grow, we invest in the future of our economy and the next generation of innovators.

Today, Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced an investment of $29.6 million through the Collaborative Research and Training Experience (CREATE) program of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). This support will allow 18 research teams of students and post-doctoral fellows to pursue and apply new knowledge in collaborative settings and develop the skills they need to help them in their future careers.

One of the CREATE teams, led by Dr. Bing Chen, is based out of Memorial University of Newfoundland. This team, with collaborators across Canada and also abroad, will conduct research related to the challenges of oil pollution in cold marine environments. This will not only develop strategies to better prevent such pollution and clean it up should spills occur, it will also train a new generation of multidisciplinary experts who will take the lead on future ocean science innovations.

The CREATE grants are supporting research teams across Canada working in areas such as cybersecurity, blockchain technology, neurotechnology, medical diagnostics, industrial engineering, and soil science.

Through internships and training opportunities with businesses and other potential employers, this investment will help students and researchers get the skills they need for the jobs of the future.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to invest in our next generation of innovators so our highly skilled workforce will continue to make new discoveries that will strengthen Canada's research community and enhance our international competitiveness."

– Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Science and Sport

"When young Canadians choose science, programs like CREATE provide the hands-on experiences they need to launch their careers. This investment will provide this country's brightest natural sciences and engineering students and postdoctoral fellows the support that our next generation of research leaders need to help ensure our health, environment, communities and economy thrive."

– The Honorable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"CREATE supports outstanding mentoring and skills training opportunities for students, complementing their science and engineering research training. The result is a cohort of early-career scientists and engineers with a greater potential to become tomorrow's dynamic leaders."

– Danika Goosney, NSERC Vice President, Research Grants and Scholarships

"Thank you to the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council for today's important investment in Memorial researcher Dr. Chen's NSERC CREATE Training Program in Persistent, Emerging and Oil Pollution Mitigation in Cold Marine Environments. Memorial is proud to work with our federal partners to help create a cleaner, safer environment for all Canadians."

– Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), Memorial University

Quick facts

Including the funds announced today, CREATE has awarded almost $310 million to 189 teams across Canada since the program's launch 10 years ago.

to 189 teams across since the program's launch 10 years ago. CREATE teams are made up of a variety of researchers, often from different fields of study, from across Canada . This includes university researchers as well as individuals from the private sector.

Associated links

Follow NSERC on Twitter: @NSERC_CRSNG

For Canadian science news, follow @CDNScience on social media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

About NSERC

NSERC invests over $1.2 billion each year in natural sciences and engineering research in Canada. Our investments deliver discoveries—valuable world-firsts in knowledge claimed by a brain trust of over 11,000 professors. Our investments enable partnerships and collaborations that connect the makers and users of discoveries. Research partnerships established by NSERC help inform research and development and solve scale-up challenges.

NSERC also provides scholarships and hands-on training experience for more than 30,000 post-secondary students and post-doctoral fellows. These young researchers will be the next generation of science and engineering leaders in Canada.

SOURCE NSERC

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca; Media Relations, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, media@nserc-crsng.gc.ca