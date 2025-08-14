Young Mother's Battle with Arthritis Highlights Need for Timely Access to Modern Medications in BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Eileen Davidson, a Burnaby mother and advocate, is calling on the BC government to modernize its approach to rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment by removing barriers that prevent patients from accessing the medications they truly need—barriers not found in many other provinces.

Diagnosed with seropositive rheumatoid arthritis at just 29 years old, Eileen spent years searching for answers while coping with disabling pain, extreme fatigue, and the emotional toll of chronic illness. "By the time I was diagnosed, I was on the verge of being placed on long-term disability," Eileen recalls. "I had a toddler at home and every day was a struggle just to care for him."

Forced to Wait While Suffering

Like many RA patients in BC, Eileen's path to relief was slowed by a policy known as Step Therapy. Under Step Therapy, patients are required to try and 'fail' on older, less effective medications—sometimes for a year or more—before they can access modern treatments like biologics that offer the best chance for remission. "My doctor and I both knew these medications weren't likely to work for me, but we had no choice," Eileen says. "All that time, my disease kept progressing, and my hope for a normal life was slipping away."

Eliminating these treatment delays remains a key priority for Arthritis Society Canada, the national organization leading advocacy, research, and support for the six million Canadians with arthritis. "There is no cure for arthritis. And because arthritis medications often require trial and error to find what works, speed of access is critical in preventing irreversible damage," says Trish Barbato, President and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada. "What works for one person may not work for another, and people often become resistant to treatment over time, making timely access to a range of medications even more essential."

Eileen's story is far from unique. Arthritis is the leading cause of disability in North America, affecting people of all ages, and early access to the right treatment is critical. Yet in BC, restrictive policies leave many patients—especially younger adults—facing avoidable disability, work loss, and deteriorating health.

A Personal and Systemic Cost

The impact goes beyond the individual. Untreated or undertreated RA can lead to irreversible joint damage, increased healthcare use, and higher costs for the system as a whole. "If I'd had access to effective treatment earlier, I might still be working full-time," says Eileen. "Instead, I lost years to pain and fatigue, and my disease progressed much faster than it needed to."

MedAccessBC Calls for Policy Change

Eileen's experience underscores a larger, systemic issue that the Medicines Access Coalition – BC (MedAccessBC) has been fighting to address for over two decades. "Forcing patients to fail on older medications before approving access to newer, proven treatments is not only out of step with medical evidence—it's unfair and costly in the long run," says Jamie Myrah, Co-Chair of MedAccessBC. "All British Columbians deserve the opportunity for the best possible health outcomes, not arbitrary delays."

As a non-profit coalition representing over 30 patient care organizations, MedAccessBC urges the BC government to review and update Step Therapy policies for rheumatoid arthritis and similar chronic conditions, ensuring that treatment decisions prioritize patient well-being and clinical best practices.

A Call to Action

Eileen's message to policymakers is clear: "Please give people like me a fighting chance to live, work, and participate fully in our communities. Timely access to the right medication isn't a luxury—it's a lifeline."

About Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes the body's immune system to attack healthy joints and tissues. It can strike at any age and leads to pain, swelling, and fatigue. If not treated effectively and early, RA can result in severe disability, organ complications, and reduced life expectancy. There are more than 100 types of arthritis and related autoimmune conditions, affecting millions of Canadians. (Arthritis Society Canada)

About the Medicines Access Coalition of BC

MedAccess BC advocates for improved access to medications and health technologies for individuals with chronic diseases. Representing over 30 patient organizations, it has been working since 1997 to improve access to evidence-based medicines through BC's PharmaCare program.

About Arthritis Society Canada

Arthritis Society Canada represents the six million people in Canada living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Fueled by the trust and support of our donors and volunteers, Arthritis Society Canada is fighting arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. We are Canada's largest charitable funder of cutting-edge arthritis research. We will not give up our efforts until everyone is free from the agony of arthritis. Arthritis Society Canada is accredited under Imagine Canada's Standards Program. For more information, visit arthritis.ca.

