You otter know: WWF-Canada releases new species for symbolic adoption

The perfect holiday gifts for wildlife lovers: All purchases fund conservation efforts for at-risk species and their habitats.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Searching for otterly adorable and meaningful holiday gift ideas? World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF-Canada) is excited to announce the newest addition to its symbolic adoption collection: the sea otter. And, for a limited time, the a-mane-zing African lion is returning to the WWF-Canada shop.

These are no ordinary stuffed animals. Designed by species experts, our plush have true-to-life details and come as part of a symbolic adoption kit that includes an educational poster with facts about the chosen species and a personalized adoption certificate — all wrapped up in a reusable (optional) tote bag.

Most importantly, the proceeds of each tax-deductible gift fund conservation efforts in Canada to restore, protect and steward the habitats of real-life species. So, when we say your gift is helping wildlife thrive, we mean it.

Shoppers can choose from 45+ popular returning animals, adoption cards, sock bundles, hoodies, digital gifts and more at wwf.ca/shop.

This sea otter keeps the ocean healthy:

Sea otters help fight climate change by munching on sea urchins that would otherwise overgraze carbon-rich kelp forests. These underwater forests are also home to many marine animals — from sea stars to sea lion to whales — so when we safeguard sea otters and their marine ecosystems, we protect so much more. Proceeds fund WWF-Canada's efforts to champion the creation of marine protected areas, advocate for an end to the dumping of harmful ship waste, the restoration of coastal areas and more.

True-to-life features : The sea otter plush has big, webbed feet, a round sturdy tail and thick brown fur. And just like a sea otter resting on the waves, it's posed on its back.

This lion is a gift you can give with pride:

It's been a few years since WWF-Canada's popular African lion adoption kit has been in stock — but we're bringing it back for a limited time this holiday season. African lions exist on less than 10 per cent of their historic range. As top predators, lions maintain a delicate balance of animals — especially grazers like zebra and wildebeest — which in turn keeps grasslands and forests healthy. Symbolic adoptions help ensure lions, their "circle of life" and species around the world thrive.

True-to-life features : The lion plush has a golden-brown coat to blend into the grasslands and boasts a thick brown mane and dark tip at the end of its tail. Like other cats, lions can retract their claws (our plush has the claws retracted because this lion just wants to play).

Other gifts that help wildlife thrive:

How to order:

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA (1-800-267-2632). All deliveries are guaranteed in time for the holidays if ordered by Dec. 16 (Dec. 11 for rural areas). Priority options are available, and shipping is free with the purchase of two or more adoptions kits (or orders of $90 or more) to the same Canadian address.

Click here for multimedia files for public distribution.

About WWF-Canada (wwf.ca):

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive.

