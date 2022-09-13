67 per cent of Canadians have re-evaluated their priorities since the start of the pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A new CIBC poll finds the last two years of the pandemic have brought about big life changes for Canadians and many have used this time of transformation to re-evaluate what matters most and to make significant changes in their lives.

Those changes include changing employment (17 per cent), moving to a new home (12 per cent), and acquiring a new pet (11 per cent). Despite these big events, nearly half of Canadians (46 per cent) are still looking to make a substantial life change and over half (55 per cent) believe their current financial position is holding them back from making changes in their lives. Only 52 per cent of Canadians feel they will achieve their list of big ambitions with 75 per cent saying they are now more focused on smaller, more practical goals instead because of current macro-economic conditions.

"Many people used the pandemic as an opportunity to rethink their priorities, " said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, CIBC Financial and Investment Advice. "But with the cost of living on the rise, it can be easy for Canadians to lose sight of long-term goals without the guidance of a professional to help keep them on track."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many (62 per cent) Canadians say they are happy with the life changes they have made so far, but they acknowledge there are still areas of their life that could benefit from professional advice. Yet very few (24 per cent) of Canadians expect to meet with an advisor to seek professional advice and discuss their financial goals and priorities.

Areas where Canadians feel they could benefit from more advice:

27 per cent say investing

21 per cent say retirement planning

19 per cent say wills or estate planning

14 per cent say help with budgeting/saving

14 per cent say help with paying down debt

"Regardless of whether you're focused on a short term goal, like getting your post-pandemic spending back on track or planning for the future by investing in your retirement, a financial professional is here to help you feel confident and achieve your ambitions," added Ms. Lucreziano.

Many Canadians (67 per cent) are reevaluating their priorities this year. Looking ahead to next year, some Canadians plan to travel in the 12 months (36 per cent), others are planning a large purchase (13 per cent) and 12 per cent are considering a change in employment.

Top reasons for a change in employment include (among those who have changed or plan to change):

Better pay: 34 per cent

Better benefits (e.g., vacation, health benefits, flexibility, etc.): 25 per cent

Need for a life change: 24 per cent

Need for a change in work environment/culture: 23 per cent

Better work-life balance: 22 per cent

