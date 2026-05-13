You can change the future of Duchenne muscular dystrophy - This May, The Walk to Defeat Duchenne returns to push progress further

LONDON, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Families, friends, and supporters from coast to coast to coast are walking, running, and rolling this May, in support of the annual Walk to Defeat Duchenne -- Canada's only national event dedicated to raising awareness and critical funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research, advocacy, education, and family support.

Walk to Defeat Duchenne (CNW Group/Defeat Duchenne Canada)

Duchenne is a rare and progressive genetic disorder that causes severe muscle weakness and degeneration. Most individuals living with Duchenne lose the ability to walk in their early teens and face serious, life-threatening complications in early adulthood.

For Canadian Duchenne families, something remarkable happened in 2025: Health Canada approved the country's first therapy for Duchenne. It is a milestone years in the making and one made possible, in part, through Defeat Duchenne Canada's investment into Duchenne research. Despite this progress, many therapies already available to families in the United States and Europe remain out of reach for Canadians living with Duchenne.

This May, thousands of Canadians are walking to change that.

"This walk is near and dear to our hearts," says Anthony Johnston, father of Isaiah. "We are walking to support our son, Isaiah, and every child affected by Duchenne. Isaiah is our five-year-old boy who brings smiles and laughter to everyone who meets him. We are walking to raise awareness and collect donations for funding to help end Duchenne and give hope for Isaiah and every other family affected by Duchenne."

Stories like Isaiah's are why the Walk matters -- and why donations to Defeat Duchenne Canada go directly toward research and programs that open new doors for children and young adults living with Duchenne.

"Since its founding in 1995, Defeat Duchenne Canada has funded more than twenty million dollars in research projects, helping drive global progress in the understanding and treatment of Duchenne," said Nicola Worsfold, Executive Director of Defeat Duchenne Canada and mother to a 19-year-old son living with Duchenne. "While research remains at the heart of our mission, we are committed to ensuring scientific breakthroughs translate into meaningful improvements in the daily lives of all individuals living with Duchenne. We are equally committed to ensuring equitable access to treatments, care, and information to support families no matter where they are on their journey with Duchenne."

Alongside its research mission, the Walk to Defeat Duchenne funds essential programs, educational resources, and support services for individuals and families navigating life with Duchenne.

For parents like Anthony and Nicola, the Walk represents a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together -- Canada's first approved Duchenne therapy is proof of that. The next breakthrough is already in progress, and it starts with your donation.

Every gift funds the research and family support that is moving us closer to a cure. To change the lives of families and keep up momentum toward a future without Duchenne, donate today at walktodefeatduchenne.com.

A special thank you to our National Media Sponsor, CORUS Entertainment, for supporting the Walk to Defeat Duchenne.

About Defeat Duchenne Canada

Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity solely dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy, and support to ensure every Canadian affected by Duchenne can live a long and active life.

Duchenne is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 5,000 male births worldwide. Around the world, 20,000 children are diagnosed with Duchenne each year. The Canadian Neuromuscular Disease Registry (CNDR) estimates there are more than 800 boys and young men living with Duchenne in Canada. While this number appears small, Duchenne is the most common form of muscular dystrophy diagnosed in early childhood.

SOURCE Defeat Duchenne Canada

Media Contact: Director of Marketing & Communications, Defeat Duchenne Canada, [email protected]