Yorkton Equity Group Virtually Opens The Market

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a fully integrated, growth-oriented real estate investment company. It is committed towards providing shareholders with growing assets and stable income through the ownership of existing properties, together with the accretive acquisitions of additional properties in strategic markets, with an initial focus in British Columbia. YEG deploys an opportunistic acquisition strategy guided by its conservative investment philosophy, together with strong financial and property management expertise, with the objective of providing shareholders with long-term growing net asset value and earnings. For more information please visit: www.yorktonequitygroup.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

