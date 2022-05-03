York1 Acquires United Environmental Holdings Inc.

VAUGHAN, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - York1, a leading provider of environmental and infrastructure services, is excited to announce that it has acquired United Environmental Holdings Inc. ("United"), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. This acquisition strengthens York1's service portfolio and supports its aggressive growth strategy.

United, a leading solid waste service provider, specializing in the industrial, commercial, and institutional waste sectors since 2009, operates three waste processing facilities and a waste roll off collection fleet in Toronto and Durham regions. With a strong focus on landfill diversion, United manages approximately 250,000 metric tonnes of waste annually through its three facilities strategically located in South Etobicoke (Medulla), Scarborough (Nugget) and Whitby (Warren).

"The addition of United's strategically positioned waste processing facilities increases York1's network of waste and recycling processing facilities in Ontario to ten, this geographic coverage will enable us to internalize a significant amount of our waste collection volume and position us to continue to deliver best-in-class customer service at competitive rates. York1's brand promise of peace of mind performance will be supported with the addition of United's experienced team. This acquisition, along with our organic growth strategy, positions York1 to take advantage of many operational synergies, and we are looking forward to welcoming United's employees to the York1 team.", said Brian Brunetti, President of York1.

"We are excited to be part of York1 because they share our entrepreneurial spirit, and they have the platform to take our business to the next level. They understand the importance of strong customer relationships and will continue to deliver the same high level of service to our customers. We are confident that York1 will continue to enhance and grow what we have built over the last 13 years.", stated Jon Lewis, President of United Environmental Holdings Inc.

This partnership between York1 and United will continue to enhance York1's ability to offer environmental and infrastructure customers a fully integrated service portfolio consisting of waste management, metal recycling, demolition, excavation, shoring and foundations, hydrovac excavation, underground services, directional drilling, and construction services. York1 is excited to welcome the United team as we continue to provide customers with sustainable environmental solutions.

About York1

York1 is one of North America's oldest environmental and infrastructure companies, serving customers and communities with care and respect for over 70 years. Whether it's excavation work for the construction of the CN Tower, large scale soil remediation projects in downtown Toronto or waste collection for a municipality, York1 gets the job done right - smoothly, safely, and sustainably. Learn more about York1 at York1.com .

