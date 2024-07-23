YORK1 Acquires First Choice Disposal, Strengthens Market Position in Greater Toronto Area

The acquisition of First Choice Disposal expands YORK1's capabilities, increasing its roll-off waste collection and recycling capacity in Southern Ontario by nearly 30%. This integration brings more waste and recyclables into its growing network of processing facilities, solidifying YORK1's position as a market leader and enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive, reliable services to a broader, loyal customer base.

"Bringing First Choice Disposal into the YORK1 portfolio is an important step in our environmental growth plan and builds on existing operational strategy. Enabling us to expand our market leadership in the Greater Toronto Area's construction and demolition waste sector. By adding their expertise and services, we are enhancing our ability to deliver peace of mind performance," said Brian Brunetti, President, and CEO of YORK1. "We are proud to welcome the First Choice Disposal team and look forward to growing together."

With 16 years of experience in the waste disposal business, First Choice Disposal provides fast, dependable and on call disposal services focused on meeting every customer's needs. The company has built a powerful reputation and joining the YORK1 fold will allow the business to leverage YORK1's multiple offerings both in the infrastructure and environmental space.

First Choice Disposal sought a partner to continue its legacy and identified YORK1 as the ideal choice. YORK1's commitment to delivering peace-of-mind performance aligns perfectly with First Choice Disposal's values. This acquisition is set to benefit both companies' customers and employees, ensuring continuity of service and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

In the past two years, YORK1 has achieved a remarkable expansion, more than doubling the capacity of its waste division. YORK1 remains committed to its mission of delivering top-tier environmental solutions and infrastructure services, and this acquisition reinforces that commitment.

About YORK1

At YORK1, we embrace the spirit of innovation and collaboration. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, YORK1 is known as one of North America's most forward-thinking, and innovative environmental companies, with a fully integrated infrastructure division. We are proudly Canadian, with a diverse, experienced workforce, and take pride in providing quality solutions to complex challenges. Learn more about YORK1 at YORK1.com .

