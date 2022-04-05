York1 acquires the Budget Group of Companies

VAUGHAN, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, York1, a leading environmental and infrastructure services provider, has acquired the Budget Group ("Budget") consisting of Budget Environmental Disposal Inc., Regional Disposal Services Inc., and Budget Iron and Metal Inc. The acquisition expands York1's service capacity, doubling the size of our waste collection fleet and our demolition division, and increases our team to over 700 employees.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Budget specializes in residential, commercial, and industrial waste and recycling solutions, metal salvage, waste facilities, demolition, and abatement services. Budget is a recognized leader in Southwestern Ontario and has developed a strong reputation for being focused on customer service.

"The vertical integration of Budget's service model, complementary network of assets and strong reputation as a market leader is very attractive to us. This acquisition is a key step forward in our growth strategy and significantly increase our market share into several key regional markets in Ontario. Budget's strong reputation for customer service aligns with York1's brand promise of peace of mind performance. We are excited to welcome the Budget employees to our team, and welcome Ian Bartels, Wil Bartels and Jeff Jans as we leverage their experience and insights to grow the business,", said Brian Brunetti, President of York1.

Ian Bartels, President of Budget, stated, "When we decided to sell our business, we looked for a company that shared our entrepreneurial spirit, industry expertise, safety-first culture, and one that valued customer service. We felt that York1 aligned with our vison and values and will continue to deliver on what we have worked hard to build over the past 29 years. We look forward to a transformative relationship with York1."

This partnership between York1 and Budget will continue to enhance York1's ability to offer environmental and infrastructure customers a fully integrated service portfolio consisting of waste management, recycling, demolition, excavation, shoring and foundations, hydrovac excavation, underground services, directional drilling, and construction services. York1 is excited to welcome Ian, Wil, Jeff and the Budget team to York1 as we continue to provide customers with sustainable environmental solutions.

About York1

York1 is one of North America's oldest environmental and infrastructure companies, serving customers and communities with care and respect for over 70 years. Whether it's excavation work for the construction of the CN Tower, large scale soil remediation projects in downtown Toronto or waste collection for a municipality, York1 gets the job done right - smoothly, safely, and sustainably. Learn more about York1 at York1.com .

SOURCE York1

For further information: York1 Media inquiries: Anthony Di Maulo, Vice President Marketing, Tel: (905) 669 2733, [email protected]