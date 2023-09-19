York University Workers Rally for Fair Wages in Face of Affordability Crisis

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, September 20th, members of unions at York University will hold a rally at the Keele Campus in support of fair wages. See: https://yusapuy.ca/rally/

For the past three years York University professors, teaching assistants, support staff and other unionized workers have received wage increases of only one percent each year. During these years inflation has been far higher, reaching 6.8% in 2022 alone.

This one percent wage limit, imposed by provincial legislation has been found unconstitutional, has not impacted senior administrators at York.

Says York University Staff Association President Sonny Day "Workers at York University have seen their wages decline relative to inflation and now many have difficulty meeting their basic needs."

"It is extraordinarily disappointing that the university administration is treating its employees in this manner" says Arthur Hilliker president of the York University Faculty Association, adding that "the university is financially sound."

The rally, organized by unions on campus, is to place pressure on the administration to follow the lead of other universities and colleges in Ontario in negotiating fair wages.

