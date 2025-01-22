York University Staff Association Receives 'No Board' Report and Pushes Back Against Rising Workloads and Cuts to Benefits

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - York University Staff Association (YUSA) is raising concerns over growing workloads, stagnant wages and proposed benefit reductions, as York University prioritizes management expansion over support staff. After months of bargaining without significant progress, YUSA is prepared to stand firm against concessions that threaten its members and the students they serve.

Chart showing number of mangers increasing at a much higher rate than staff at York University over the past 7 years. (CNW Group/York University staff association) YUSA President Sonny Day Statement on Strike Vote

YUSA, which represents over 1,600 administrative and technical workers at York University, has received a no-board notice from the Ontario Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development: this provides YUSA with the legal ability to call a strike as of 12:01 a.m. on February 7, 2025. The no-board notice comes after YUSA's members voted 96.3% in favour of a strike mandate, with 82.4% of members having voted. This potential labour disruption and the preceding super-majority strike mandate demonstrates member dissatisfaction with current levels of administrative bloat which are impacting York University's ability to offer fair wages, benefits and exceptional student services.

"The vote result sends a definitive message to York University: our members are united in defence of decent and stable work," said Sonny Day, President of YUSA. "We will not accept regressive changes that erode the dignity, well-being and job security of the dedicated workers who keep the university running smoothly every single day."

Key Issues at Stake:

Workload: York University's voluntary exit program has significantly reduced staffing levels through its austerity measures, forcing remaining employees to shoulder excessive workloads.

Benefits Clawback: York University is proposing to reduce and limit existing benefits.

Fair Wages: Wage increases over the past five years have failed to keep up with the rising cost of living, despite some managers receiving disproportionately higher salary increases than unionized employees at York University.

Mental Health Benefits: YUSA is seeking expanded coverage for mental health supports.

Broader Context

YUSA is alarmed by the disproportionate growth of management at York University, now reaching a ratio of one manager for every 1.5 YUSA staff. This bloated management structure, highlighted in the 2023 Auditor General of Ontario's report , undermines staff capacity to provide timely services to students, particularly as enrollment levels do not justify such increases to management.

YUSA and its members are resisting concessions that further degrade the bargaining unit. A focus for the union in this round of bargaining has been improvements to health and safety protections, maintaining job security and allowing for greater access to mental health supports. Despite bargaining over more than 20 days since September 2024, York University refuses to take all concessionary proposals off the table: these proposals would have detrimental effects on York University staff, and, in turn, its students.

Visuals & Media Assets

Trends in Headcount of Managers Compared to YUSA Workers:

Next Steps

The union urges York University to remove its concessionary proposals and engage in meaningful negotiations to address the urgent concerns of staff. The parties have mutually agreed to engage a mediator to assist in reaching a deal, but without meaningful progress YUSA may be compelled to take labour action to protect its members and the students they serve.

About York University Staff Association:

York University Staff Association (YUSA) represents over 1,600 workers at York University, including administrative and technical workers. With over 49 years of service, the union advocates for fair, equitable workplaces in the higher education sector.

