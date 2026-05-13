York University's Faculty of Graduate Studies and MyCreds® Launch Groundbreaking Micro-Credential Pilot Advancing Skills Recognition in Graduate Education

CALGARY, AB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - York University's Faculty of Graduate Studies (FGS), in collaboration with MyCreds, has launched an innovative micro-credential pilot designed to formally recognize professional expertise, supervisory excellence, and graduate student mental health training within the graduate education ecosystem.

The initiative builds on an established partnership between York University and MyCreds focused on modernizing graduate admissions processes. That earlier transformation--positioned as "fairer, faster, fraud resistant"--shifted admissions workflows from paper and email-based pathways to secure digital credential exchange. This new pilot expands that momentum beyond process modernization to the formal recognition of competencies that underpin graduate education quality and learner success.

Through this pilot, FGS will introduce micro-credentials across three distinct areas: operational expertise among Graduate Program Assistants, supervisory skill development among faculty members, and completion of specialized graduate student mental health training. Representing the first initiative in Canada to issue formal micro-credentials recognizing graduate admissions and program administration expertise as defined operational competencies, alongside supervision best practices and graduate mental health training outcomes.

This pilot introduces three micro-credential streams recognizing key competencies across the graduate education ecosystem. It formally acknowledges the specialized expertise of Graduate Program Assistants in areas such as funding administration, policy support, admissions coordination, and advising workflows. It recognizes faculty members who complete supervision training aligned with best practices, reinforcing supervisory excellence and accountability. It also provides graduate students with secure, portable recognition of completion of the Graduate Certificate in Graduate Mental Health, supporting wellness literacy, leadership development, and employability.

"This initiative reflects a forward-looking vision for graduate education," said Heather Moore, Executive Officer, Faculty of Graduate Studies at York University. "By formally recognizing the expertise of our staff, the supervisory development of our faculty, and the specialized training of our students, we are strengthening the foundations of graduate education while advancing a culture of excellence, accountability, and innovation."

The pilot represents a modern and comprehensive approach to skills recognition. By extending micro-credential issuance to areas that have traditionally been under-recognized yet are critical to student success, York University's Faculty of Graduate Studies is aligning with national and global trends emphasizing verified learning outcomes, workforce-aligned competencies, and portable proof of expertise.

MyCreds will serve as the secure digital credential issuing and trust infrastructure supporting this initiative. Through its national network, MyCreds enables institutions to award credentials in a verifiable, secure and portable digital format, ensuring integrity, authenticity, and ease of sharing.

"We are proud to support York University's Faculty of Graduate Studies in advancing this important innovation," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director of MyCreds. "This pilot demonstrates how digital credentials can extend beyond traditional transcripts to recognize the full spectrum of expertise that drives academic quality and learner success. It positions graduate education at the forefront of skills recognition and establishes a strong national example of what is possible."

Together, York University's Faculty of Graduate Studies and MyCreds are advancing a new model of graduate education recognition--one that formally acknowledges the competencies of staff, faculty, and students, and signals their expertise in a secure, portable, and future-focused format.

About Faculty of Graduate Studies at York University

The Faculty of Graduate Studies (FGS) at York University provides comprehensive leadership and support to graduate students, postdoctoral scholars, staff, and faculty across the institution's graduate programs. Committed to advancing excellence in research, teaching, and academic leadership, FGS plays a central role in strengthening the quality and impact of graduate education. Since its establishment in 1963 with 11 students and five programs, the Faculty has grown significantly, supported by a community of graduate faculty members internationally recognized for research excellence and a deep commitment to student success.

About MyCreds

MyCreds | MesCertif is Canada's Bilingual National Digital Credential Network, led by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). The non-profit ecosystem provides learners and credential holders with secure, online access to their verified academic records and credentials, enabling them to share their documents instantly and securely with employers, government, institutions, and other third parties worldwide. Trusted, portable, and learner-focused, MyCreds empowers learners to take control of their academic and professional journeys.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contacts: Faculty of Graduate Studies at York University, Anesa J. Albert, M.Ed, Assoc. Director, Communications & Digital Engagement, [email protected]; MyCreds, MesCertif, Nina Garofalo, Director, Communications, [email protected]