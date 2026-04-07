MyCreds® Announces Governance-Approved Recognition of Credivera as an Integrated Receiver

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - MyCreds® | MesCertif® is pleased to announce a governance-approved recognition of Credivera as an integrated receiver within the MyCreds Ecosystem. This initiative expands the established receiver model to a new, verified organization using the same learner-initiated share process that supports trusted, consent-based credential exchange across the network.

Credivera operates a secure employer credential wallet used by organizations to manage compliance and workforce readiness. Employers on the platform rely on verified academic, training, and regulatory credentials from a wide range of issuers. Today, many learners provide this information manually through PDFs or screenshots, limiting efficiency and reducing confidence in authenticity.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to extending secure, learner-authorized portability into the employment space," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director, MyCreds® | MesCertif®. "By recognizing Credivera as an integrated receiver, we are creating a more efficient pathway for learners and employers while upholding the privacy, security, and technical boundaries that define the MyCreds ecosystem."

Through this, Credivera will be formally designated as an integrated receiver. When qualification holders share a credential through the standard MyCreds share flow, Credivera will appear as a selectable receiver--allowing employers to receive digitally verified, tamper-evident credentials directly from the qualification holder. This enhancement does not change the MyCreds platform architecture, data flows, or institutional responsibilities; it simply introduces a trusted new endpoint within the receiver framework.

"Employers need fast, reliable ways to confirm workforce qualifications without adding administrative burden to candidates," said Dan Giurescu, Co-Founder of Credivera. "By integrating directly with MyCreds, we are enabling organizations to receive verified credentials through a trusted, learner-driven process--strengthening compliance, improving efficiency, and increasing confidence in the authenticity of shared records."

This initiative supports MyCreds' broader mission to increase mobility, reduce verification burden, and ensure qualification holders can share their verified credentials wherever they are needed. Implementation activities will begin with Credivera immediately, with updates shared with network members as progress continues.

About MyCreds® | MesCertif®

MyCreds is Canada's official digital credentialing network, owned by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). As a nonprofit-led national trust framework, MyCreds empowers institutions, organizations and issuing bodies to deliver secure, portable digital credentials to millions of qualification holders.

About Credivera

Credivera provides a secure employer credential wallet that supports workforce readiness and compliance. The platform enables employers to receive trusted academic, regulatory, and training credentials from verified sources to streamline verification processes and support safe, efficient operations.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contacts: MyCreds ® | MesCertif ®, Nina Garofalo, Director, Communications, MyCreds® | MesCertif®, [email protected]; Credivera, Elena Dumitrascu, [email protected]