York University partners with Mount Royal University to upskill Albertans for career success in Cyber Security

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The York University School of Continuing Studies (York SCS) in Toronto, ON has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Mount Royal University in Calgary, AB to offer its innovative Cyber Security continuing education program. Starting Fall 2019, students in Alberta looking to enter the emerging cyber security field will be able to study online part-time and attend on-campus sessions at Mount Royal University. The program allows participants to add two valuable credentials (Certificates in Fundamental and Advanced Cyber Security) in under a year, with each certificate taking 5 months to complete.

This partnership comes as a result of York SCS's mission to prepare Canada's workforce for the future of work—one that demands a unique blend of technical and cross-functional (or human) skills to succeed in the face of increasing automation and advances in technology. The demand for cyber security professionals in Calgary and surrounding areas is growing, making access to education in this area critical to ensure job market demand is met, and that job candidates have the skills required to succeed in the field.

"The cyber security field is changing rapidly, and so is the criteria that employers are using to evaluate their job candidates," notes Christine Brooks-Cappadocia, Director, Continuing Professional Education at the School of Continuing Studies. "Our partnership with Mount Royal University ensures students in Alberta have access to the education and training they need to move forward in their careers with confidence in Calgary's growing tech sector."

Offering this in-demand program much closer to home is part of Mount Royal's commitment to the community, says Brad Mahon, Dean, Faculty of Continuing Education and Extension. "We're proud to be at the forefront of this exciting programming in partnership with York. These certificates really fit with Calgary's push to position itself as a technology hub," Mahon says. "As Calgary works to reposition itself economically, we need to anticipate professional development opportunities that align with where the community is going. The cyber security program does just that."

The Cyber Security program offered by York SCS, launched in 2016, has a strong track record in training students for career success and preparing them to earn their CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) designation. Developed in collaboration with industry leaders from companies including Microsoft Canada, KPMG Canada and RBC, the two stackable certificates combine real-world case studies and critical deep learning, preparing graduates who are uniquely positioned to affect lasting change in their organizations and beyond.

"Given the increasing cyber security challenge Canadian organizations of all types face, with skilled and motivated adversaries attacking our collective defenses, I am excited about the depth of expertise that the York University School of Continuing Studies will be imparting to their students with the delivery of the cyber security certificate program," says John Weigelt, National Technology Officer at Microsoft Canada and York University School of Continuing Studies Advisory Council Member.

The rollout of this partnership is currently in progress, with the first program session scheduled to launch this Fall. For more information on the Cyber Security program, visit the York SCS website.

About Mount Royal

Mount Royal University is one of Canada's top destinations for undergraduate studies. It offers small class sizes and personalized student services within a scholarly community renowned for academic excellence and a focus on teaching and learning. Founded in 1910, Mount Royal remains dedicated to the success of its students. Today, over 14,000 students choose from 12 bachelor degrees and 33 majors. More than 100,000 Mount Royal alumni are contributing to their communities worldwide.

About the York University School of Continuing Studies

The York University School of Continuing Studies provides meaningful continuing education opportunities which combine theory with practical application. Our programs are designed to develop well-rounded professionals that employers value, with both the deep discipline-based knowledge and the broad cross-functional skills required to communicate and be effective within a multidisciplinary team. With innovative programs designed to prepare graduates to thrive in emerging careers, York University is preparing Canada's labour force for the future of work.

