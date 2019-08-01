Yonge Street Dreams: CF Toronto Eaton Centre welcomes OVO to the heart of City

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - In celebration of OVO Fest Weekend, Cadillac Fairview welcomes the newest OVO retail location at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. OVO is a global lifestyle brand with retail locations in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London and Los Angeles. The latest retail store is located in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre on Level 3, south of Indigo, and will open at 9:30am on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

For more than 42 years, CF Toronto Eaton Centre has been a key part of the downtown retail community, supporting fashion and creative expression through the many partnerships and experiences the centre offers. With more than 50 million annual visitors, CF Toronto Eaton Centre is a destination unlike any other shopping centre in North America.

"When people think of iconic tourist destinations, they think of CF Toronto Eaton Centre and when people think about iconic Torontonians, they think of Drake and the OVO brand," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "The two joining forces makes total sense and launching on the weekend of the Caribbean Carnival is also perfect—the city's vibe is fun, and electric, and we're proud to be a part of the experience with this great Canadian brand."

Ranked as one of North America's most productive shopping centres, CF Toronto Eaton Centre welcomes OVO to a rich array of retail partners, ensuring Canadians and visitors to Toronto enjoy a heightened shopping experience all year around.

"The Eaton Centre represents the heart of the city - a generational landmark that harnesses our city's diverse communities and has always served as the downtown meet up spot and shopping destination. We are proud to announce our newest retail location will open in the iconic Eaton Centre this OVO Fest Weekend. For us this is a dream come true," said Oliver El-Khatib, co-founder of OVO.

OVO Eaton Centre will be approximately 2,700 square feet and features a Calacatta Volakas facade and interior columns imported from Portugal. Matte black steel fixtures with Nero Marquina marble stone plinths and cash desk sourced from Italy.

The product for the store opening includes an exclusive "Yonge Street Dreams" Shop Tee, the launch of the So Far Gone capsule collection, OVO collaboration pieces, and the staple OVO Essentials collection.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

About OVO

Established in 2008 in Toronto, Canada, October's Very Own (OVO) is a global lifestyle brand founded by Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah "40" Shebib.

OVO designs, produces and manufactures art, music, clothing & accessories and special collaborations.

