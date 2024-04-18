Yom HaAliyah: The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada Celebrates Helping Thousands of Jews Make Aliyah

Global aid organization's aliyah (immigration to Israel) effort continues despite rise in global conflict

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- To mark Yom HaAliyah (Aliyah Day) 2024, an Israeli holiday which began this year on the night of April 17, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) is honouring its impact in helping Jews from around the world return to their homeland, Israel.

In 2023, IFCJ Canada helped more than 1,200 Jewish people make aliyah (immigration to Israel) from countries around the world. Since the launch of its aliyah program in 2009, IFCJ Canada has helped more than 15,000 Jews make aliyah from 13 different countries, including Ukraine and Brazil.

"One of the great points of pride for IFCJ Canada is helping fulfill biblical prophecy by bringing Jews home from 'the four corners of the earth,'" said Yael Eckstein, the organization's President.

Aliyah is often a life-changing decision for Jews especially as they look to flee from the drastic rise in global anti-Semitism since the attacks of October 7. In the final two months of 2023 alone, over 2,600 Jewish people immigrated to Israel.

"The fact that they want to make this journey even during a time of war in Israel shows how vital aliyah is. Many olim (immigrants) tell us that it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream," Eckstein added.

Aliyah is a key pillar of the more than 2 million people The Fellowship helps annually. The organization supports olim both before and after their arrival in the Holy Land. In addition to arranging "freedom flights," IFCJ Canada also provides klitah (resettlement) support to new olim, helping with immigration paperwork, food assistance, education and job training, and more.

"The heartwarming stories of Jews from around the world stepping off the plane and feeling an overwhelming sense of comfort, of new beginning, of belonging, are countless," Eckstein said. "Being able to help people start a new chapter of their lives in their biblical homeland is just one way our work brings much-needed light into the world in these dark times."

