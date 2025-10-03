The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Unites 1,300+ Congregations to Plant Over 1 Million Israeli Flags Across North America to Commemorate October 7 Attacks and Demonstrate Unwavering Support for Israel and the Jewish People

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the world prepares to mark the second anniversary of the horrific attacks of October 7, 2023, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) announced that more than 1,300 churches, universities, and synagogues -- representing over 1 million congregants across North America -- will plant over 1.6 million Israeli flags this year as part of its second annual Flags of Fellowship (FOF) campaign. This initiative unites communities of faith in solidarity with Israel and delivers a powerful message of hope.

Flags of fellowship logo

The movement, which in its inaugural year engaged 220 organizations and more than 90,000 people in prayer, continues to grow as anti-Semitism rises globally. Its purpose is to bring people of faith together in unwavering support of Israel and the Jewish people.

"Flags of Fellowship began as a way to honour the innocent lives lost on that horrific day, and to bring hope and light amidst unimaginable darkness," said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada. "And at a time when we see others burning Israeli flags, to have 1,300 churches and synagogues plant over 1 million Israeli flags is a bold, beautiful reminder that the Christian community--the silenced majority--continues to stand in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people."

From October 2-8, each participating church, synagogue, and university will display a field of 1,200 Israeli flags -- each representing a life lost on October 7, 2023 -- as part of Flags of Fellowship services in remembrance of the attacks.

In Toronto, Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto ("the BAYT") will again host the Canadian flagship FOF event, under the leadership of Rabbi Daniel Korobkin, mara d'asra (senior rabbi) of the BAYT and a Board Member of IFCJ Canada.

"In the face of rising anti-Semitism and global unrest everywhere we turn, these small flags are more than fabric and poles -- they are symbols of life, of moral clarity, and of light pushing back against darkness," said Rabbi Daniel Korobkin. "They remind us that we are not helpless. That every individual, every family, and every community has a role to play in shaping a more just and compassionate world. Together, we can remind the world that empathy still matters, that solidarity still inspires, and that we are not as divided as we are often led to believe."

In the U.S.,World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with its 10,000 congregants under the leadership of Pastor Allen Jackson, will host the U.S. flagship FOF event for the second year.

"As Christians, we carry a sacred responsibility to bless Israel and the Jewish people and to stand against evil in all its forms," said Pastor Allen Jackson. "Planting flags across our campus provides a tangible way to remember what has happened in Israel since October 7, 2023, and the importance of our continued prayers for the Jewish people and the peace of Jerusalem."

Other participating congregations include IAOG Church in Canada with 150 congregants, alongside churches, synagogues, and schools nationwide.

In 2024, IFCJ Canada provided more than $5.9 million in humanitarian aid to Israel, supporting those impacted by the October 7 attacks and the ongoing war. Today, IFCJ Canada continues to provide assistance where it is needed most, in the areas of poverty relief, aliyah, and fellowship.

Flags of Fellowship equips believers worldwide to stand together in support of Israel and the Jewish people, encouraging prayer, solidarity, and awareness in their local communities.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of affiliate Fellowship organizations worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

