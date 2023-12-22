YMP Scholarship Fund Announces 2023 Scholarship Winners

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - YMP Scholarship Fund (YMPSF) proudly announces its scholarship winners for the 2023/24 academic year. YMPSF has awarded over $210,000 over 51 individual scholarships through its fund this year.

YMPSF's mandate is to attract and retain the next generation of Canadian leaders in the mining industry by supporting their post-secondary academic studies in earth sciences. YMPSF also seeks to reflect the industry's diverse workforce, with seventeen scholarships awarded to women and nine to Canada's Indigenous community members.

To find out more about the 2023 YMP Scholarship winners, please click (here).

A Sincere Thank You YMP Scholarship Funding Partners

These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines, Alamos Gold, American Eagle Gold, Appian Capital, Barrick Gold, Baselode Energy, B2 Gold, Equinox Gold, Gold Royalty, IAMGOLD, Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold, Mistango River Resources, Metal Energy, O3 Mining, Ore Group, Orecap, Okane, Pan American Silver, QC Copper & Gold, Sprott, TD Securities, The Northern Miner, Triple Flag, Windsor Salt, and YMP Toronto.

Winner Selection

Selection for the traditional scholarships was based on the applicant's academic achievement and submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas, and commitment to a career in mining. A solid entrepreneurial spirit is needed to succeed in Canada's exploration and mining industries, and the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities integral to developing mining and exploration companies. Lottery winners were randomly drawn from the pool of applicants, all pursuing careers in the mining industry.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of its receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who want to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected]

www.ympscholarships.com

SOURCE Young Mining Professionals

For further information: [email protected]