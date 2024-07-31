Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund's $225,000 Program for 2024 Announced

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund (YMPSF) is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship program for 2024. This year, $225,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students studying earth sciences in Canada. The application portal has been open since June 1, 2024, and the deadline to apply is midnight on August 31, 2024.

YMPSF aims to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences post-secondary programs. YMPSF is a volunteer organization that donates 100% of its funds from partners to student scholarship recipients.

Each of YMPSF's scholarships is unique and awards include cash incentives and internships with certain donor partners. Applicants will be considered based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, and submissions demonstrating innovative ideas and a commitment to a career in mining.

A special thank you to The YMP Scholarship Funding Partners. These scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Agnico Eagle Mines, Alamos Gold, American Eagle Gold, Awalé Resources B2 Gold, Barrick Gold, Baselode Energy, Eldorado Gold, Equinox Gold, Fireweed Metals, Fission Uranium, Gold Royalty, IAMGOLD, Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold, Metal Energy, Mistango River Resources, O3 Mining, Okane Consultants, Ore Group, Orecap, Pan American Silver, QC Copper & Gold, Resource Talks, Snowline Gold, Sprott, Storm Exploration, Stuhini Exploration, TD Securities, The Northern Miner, Triple Flag, and YMP Toronto. Best of luck to all students!

Agnico Eagle Perseverance/Kajussissimainarniq Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Agnico Eagle and an interview for an internship with Agnico Eagle will be awarded to a Nunavut Inuit student pursuing a career in mining.

Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Financial Need) Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian university. Students must provide a statement of financial need to be eligible for this scholarship.

Alamos Gold's Student in Mining (Northern Ontario) Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships to a student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian post-secondary education institution. Students must either study at an institution located in Northern Ontario or reside in Northern Ontario.

Awalé Resources Student From Africa In Canada Scholarship- 1 x $2,000

One $2,000 scholarship to an exceptional student from Africa enrolled in a mining-related program at a post-secondary institution in Canada for the 2024-2025 academic year.

B2Gold's Indigenous Mining and Exploration Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to an Indigenous student enrolled in a mining or exploration program in Canada for the 2024-2025 year. Students must demonstrate that they are pursuing a career in the mining industry and participate in activities or organizations that align with B2Gold's vision and values of maintaining high environmental stewardship and social responsibility standards.

B2Gold's Women in Exploration Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a female student enrolled in a Mining or Geology program in the Vancouver area. Students must demonstrate that they are pursuing a career in the mining industry and participate in activities or organizations that align with B2Gold's vision and values of maintaining high environmental stewardship and social responsibility standards.

Barrick Gold's Peter Munk Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Barrick will be awarded to a student who embodies Peter Munk's entrepreneurial spirit.

Eldorado Gold Student in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

Eldorado Gold will fund one $5,000 scholarship to be awarded to an outstanding undergraduate student attending any Canadian university and studying a technical mining field such as mining engineering, geotechnical engineering, metallurgy, geological engineering, or geology for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Equinox Gold's BC Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000, 2 x $2,500

One $5,000 scholarship and two $2,500 scholarships to students enrolled for the 2024/2025 year in a mining-specific program who is a resident of British Columbia or enrolled at a post-secondary educational institution in British Columbia.

Equinox Gold's Northwestern Ontario Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000, 2 x $2,500

One $5,000 scholarship and two $2,500 scholarships to students enrolled for the 2024/2025 year in a mining-specific program at Lakehead University or who is a resident of the Kenora, Rainy River, or Thunder Bay districts.

Gold Royalty's Exploration and Discovery Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a remarkable student enrolled in a geology or earth sciences related program at a Canadian University for the 2024-2025 academic year.

IAMGOLD's Equity and Opportunity Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a student facing financial challenges enrolled in a mining related program at a Canadian university. Students must be enrolled for the 2024/2025 academic year. The top 2 candidates will meet with an executive panel.

IAMGOLD's Young Female Mining Professionals Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to a female-identifying student currently enrolled in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university. Students must be enrolled for the 2024/2025 academic year. The top 2 candidates will meet with an executive panel.

Joan Margaret Stewart New Canadian Scholarship – 2 x $2,500

Two $2,500 scholarships to international students demonstrating a financial need and are enrolled in an earth sciences program at a Canadian post-secondary educational institution. Applicants should be in their second, third, or fourth year of study.

Kinross Indigenous Student in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship funded by Kinross will be awarded to a remarkable Indigenous student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian university for the 2024-2025 academic year. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

Kinross Student in Mining Scholarship – 4 x $5,000

Four $5,000 scholarships (two for male and two for female) funded by Kinross will be awarded to full-time undergraduate students attending any Canadian university and studying a technical mining field such as mining engineering, geotechnical engineering, metallurgy, geological engineering, and geology. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

Kinross Student in Trade School in Northern Ontario – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship funded by Kinross will be awarded to a remarkable student enrolled in a mining-related program at a Northern Ontario, Canada trade school for the 2024-2025 academic year. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

Mining Lottery Scholarship (the "Lottery") – 16 x $500

The Lottery aims to attract and develop Canada's best and brightest to further their education within the natural resource industry. The individual grants from the Lottery will be $500 with the sole criteria being confirmed current enrollment in an earth sciences or mining engineering program at a Canadian post-secondary institution. Winners of the Lottery will be selected at random. YMPSF would like to thank an anonymous donor, Resource Talks, Sprott Inc, and YMP Toronto for their generous support in seeding the Lottery.

Mining Portfolio Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Resource Talks, along with Storm Exploration, Stuhini Exploration, Fireweed Metals, Snowline Gold, and Fission Uranium, are pleased to provide two $5,000 scholarships to students enrolled in a mining-related program at a Canadian post-secondary education institution for the 2024-2025 academic year.

O3 Quebec Mining Scholarship – 3 x $5,000

Three $5,000 scholarships to exceptional students in their second, third, or fourth year in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

Okane Sustainable Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student attending any Canadian university in their second, third, or fourth year in a mining or environmental related program. The right candidate will demonstrate behaviors that are indicative of Okane's core values and our purpose to "Help Create a Better Tomorrow".

Ore Group Indigenous Mining Scholarships – 5 x $2,000

With funding from Ore Group portfolio companies, five $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to exceptional Indigenous students registered at a Canadian post-secondary institution. A scholarship will be awarded to students residing in British Columbia (American Eagle Gold), Saskatchewan (Baselode Energy), Manitoba (Metal Energy), and two students in Ontario (Orefinders and Mistango).

Pan American Silver's Student in Mining Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships funded by Pan American will be provided to an extraordinary aspiring industry professional enrolled in a mining-related program via an innovative one-page creation.

QC Copper & Gold Quebec Indigenous Mining Scholarship – 1 x $2,000

One $2,500 scholarship to an exceptional Indigenous student enrolled in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

Sprott Inc. Environment Social and Governance Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship funded by Sprott to a student enrolled in a Finance, Geology, Engineering, or mining-related earth sciences program at post-secondary school in Canada.

TD Securities Mining Capital Markets Scholarship – 2 x $5,000

Two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to an exceptional male and female student currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a strong interest in capital markets.

The Northern Miner Scholarship – 1 x $5,000

One $5,000 scholarship to an exceptional student enrolled in a mining-specific program at a Canadian university for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Triple Flag Young Mining Scholarship – 1 x $10,000

One $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional third- or fourth-year student enrolled in a mining-related undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a demonstratable involvement in activities aligned with environmental stewardship and social responsibility values.

Attention students: How to apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund

Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a mining industry career and enrolled in mining-related programs for the 2024/2025 academic year at Canadian universities. The deadline to apply for most of the scholarships is at midnight on August 31, 2024. Winners of all awards will be announced in October 2024.

For full details on applying to the YMP Scholarships, please click here.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of donor funds to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity that is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations wanting to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected].

