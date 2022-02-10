YMP Launches Interactive Membership Platform to Connect the Global Mining Community

YMP creates an interactive platform for mining enthusiasts to connect and view events and initiatives from around the world

YMP intends for the platform to enhance our ability to advocate for positive relationships and to promote mining leadership and entrepreneurship

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals ('YMP') is pleased to announce the launch of its free and formal membership via an interactive platform where individuals can connect, discuss, and view events posted by mining's global community. YMP memberships' objective is to promote mining and connect its next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

YMP members platform is a free and collaborative way to post events, initiatives, and occurrences about our industry. YMP's membership platform is an interactive forum for discussion on the many opportunities that mining provides for its participants, stakeholders, and communities which benefit from natural resource businesses.

About Young Mining Professionals - YMP connects people to advance our industry.

YMP was established to assist members in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry, and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. Via YMP's online presence and its 12 chapters across the globe, we are advocates for change, positive relationships, and mining the materials our world needs for a sustainable future.

