YMP Announces Shelby Yee & Alex Dorsch as the 2022 Eira Thomas & Peter Munk Awards Winners

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce that the 2022 winners of the YMP Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards ("YMP Awards") are Shelby Yee of RockMass Technologies and Alex Dorsch of Chalice Mining.

The YMP Awards, presented in association with The Northern Miner (article here), recognize two young mining professionals under the age of 40, a female and a male, who, over the past year and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Eira Thomas and the late Peter Munk.

The Awards will be presented to Shelby and Alex at the YMP Awards Celebration on Sunday, June 12 2022, at Jump Restaurant in Toronto, Canada, in advance of the mining industry's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's Conference. Tickets are now on sale.

YMP would like to thank our generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, KPMG and Cassels, whose commitment to our industry's next generation is invaluable to recognizing the talented and committed professionals within the mining sector.

About this Year's Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Award Winners

Shelby Yee:

Shelby Yee is the CEO and Co-Founder of RockMass Technologies, a mining and geosciences technology startup.

Since founding RockMass in 2016, Shelby has grown the company from a Ph.D. thesis to a cloud-based mapping and data capture solution for geologists and geotechnical engineers in underground mines. The company is rapidly growing and currently services clients across four continents. RockMass's team is at gender parity and has significant BIPOC representation with over 25 people and counting.

Shelby was born in Winnipeg and has lived in various places, including Vermont, Kingston, Toronto, Calgary, Shenzhen China, Singapore, and Vancouver.

Shelby was selected as one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2020. She is a Geological Engineering alumni of Queen's University. You can find Shelby skiing, mountain biking, or trail running in her spare time.

View YMP Interview of Shelby Yee by clicking HERE

Alex Dorsch:

Alex is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chalice Mining, a globally recognised exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia.

Alex joined Chalice in 2017 and was appointed Managing Director in November 2018. Alex has led Chalice through an exceptional growth period following the Julimar discovery in Western Australia, one of the largest nickel-copper-PGE sulphide discoveries in recent history.

Alex has diverse experience in various leadership roles across the resources sector, as a management consultant, engineer, project manager and corporate advisor. He is passionate about supporting the development of young professionals, and was recognized as 'New/Emerging Leader of the Year' by Mining News and 'CEO of the Year' by Kitco in 2020.

Before joining Chalice, he worked as a Specialist consultant with the global management consultancy McKinsey & Company. He commenced his engineering career with resources giant BHP in Adelaide and then spent over six years as an engineer in oil and gas exploration.

Alex holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (first class Honours) and a Bachelor of Finance from the University of Adelaide. Outside of the office, he loves spending time with his young family at the beach or honing his golf game.

View YMP Interview of Alex Dorsch by clicking HERE

About YMP

YMP is a not-for-profit global association of mining professionals that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. YMP has chapters in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Sudbury, London UK, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Switzerland, Peru and Mongolia. YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through scholarships, networking and social events, and high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

