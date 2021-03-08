YMP Announces Maggie Layman & Matthew Fenton as the 2021 Eira Thomas & Peter Munk Awards Winners

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce that the winners for 2021 of the YMP Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards are Maggie Layman of Osisko Development Corp. and Matthew Fenton of Magris Resources.

The YMP Awards, presented in association with The Northern Miner, recognizes two young mining professionals, a female and a male, who over the past year, and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Eira Thomas and the late Peter Munk.





Multiple YMP Chapters will be hosting a virtual Awards Party celebrating Maggie's and Matthew's award on Thursday, March 18th, 2021. Register at your nearest YMP Chapter to join the celebration:

https://www.youngminingprofessionals.com/awards

Nominees for the Awards must be under 40 years of age in 2020 and active in some aspect of the mining industry. Voting on a selection of nominees was held in February by a committee representing the global YMP chapters and The Northern Miner.

YMP would like to thank our generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, KPMG, Cassels Brock and Rio Tinto, whose commitment to our industry's next generation is invaluable to recognizing the talented and committed professionals within the mining sector.

About this Year's Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Award Winners

Ms. Maggie Layman:

Maggie Layman is the Vice President, Exploration for Osisko Development Corp. Ms. Layman is professional geologist with 15 years' mineral exploration experience in diverse ore deposits throughout Canada and a proven track record of bringing success to major and junior mining companies.

Ms. Layman led the Barkerville Gold Mines team on the Cariboo Gold Project through efficient exploration with technical teams and ensuring compliance of drill programs. Prior to joining Barkerville, Maggie worked as a drill manager and project geologist for Vale and Independence Gold Corp.

Ms. Layman holds a B.Sc. from Memorial University of Newfoundland, is registered as a Professional Geologist with the association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is an active volunteer with the AME Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Committee.

Mr. Matthew Fenton:

Matthew Fenton is the President and Chief Financial Officer of Magris Resources, a leading North American based industrial minerals company. Magris supplies approximately 10% of the world's niobium and 50% of the North American talc market from its four mines and seven processing facilities in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Fenton joined Magris at its inception in 2013, and in 2015 led the $500 million acquisition and subsequent repositioning as a stand-alone operation of Quebec-based niobium producer, Niobec. Since 2015, Magris has significantly improved safety performance, increased production by more than 25%, reduced operating costs by more than 20% and increased mineral reserves to extend Niobec's mine life by more than 20 years. More recently, Mr. Fenton led the February 2021 $223 million acquisition out of bankruptcy of substantially all the assets of Imerys Talc North America, a world-class portfolio of talc assets located in the United States and Canada. Mr. Fenton is currently leading the integration of the talc assets into the Magris platform and the broader transformation of Magris into a multi-asset industrial minerals platform.

Mr. Fenton serves on the board of Mining4Life, a non-profit organization that since its inception in 2010 has raised over $30 million to support children's health and education in communities worldwide. He also serves as co-chair of Reasons for Hope, a non-profit initiative that has raised more than $5 million to support youth and adolescent focused mental health research at the University of Toronto.

Mr. Fenton holds an HBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Western University.

About YMP

YMP is a global association of mining professionals that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. YMP has chapters in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Sudbury, London UK, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth Switzerland, Peru and Mongolia. YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through scholarships, networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

