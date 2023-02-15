YMP Announces Kelly Earle & Vincent Metcalfe as the 2023 Eira Thomas & Peter Munk Awards Winners

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") is pleased to announce that the winners for 2023 of the YMP Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Awards are Kelly Earle and Vincent Metcalfe.

The YMP Awards, presented in association with The Northern Miner, recognizes two young mining professionals, a female and a male, who over the past year, and during their careers, have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and innovative thinking to provide value for their companies and shareholders, as well as for themselves. The YMP Awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Eira Thomas and the late Peter Munk.





The Awards will be presented to Kelly and Vincent at the YMP Awards Cocktail Reception on Saturday, March 4th, 2023, at 5pm at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, Canada as the kick-off event for the mining industry's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's Conference. Tickets are now on sale by following the following link:

Click Here to Buy Tickets for the YMP Awards

Nominees for the Awards must be under 40 years of age in 2022 and active in some aspect of the mining industry. Voting on a selection of nominees was held in February by a committee representing the global YMP chapters and The Northern Miner.

YMP would like to thank our generous sponsors and supporters of the YMP Awards: Barrick Gold, Cassels, The Northern Miner and KPMG, whose commitment to our industry's next generation is invaluable to recognizing the talented and committed professionals within the mining sector.

About this Year's Eira Thomas and Peter Munk Award Winners

Ms. Kelly Earle, B.Sc., CPIR:

Kelly Earle is an investor relations and corporate development professional and a geologist. She spent several years in the field prior to making the transition into the corporate side of the mining industry. She received her Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia and her Certified Professional Investor Relations designation from the Ivey School of Business at Western University. Ms. Earle is the Founder and Proprietor of K. Earle Consulting, a private firm which specializes in investor relations and communications services for junior mining companies.

She is the former Senior Vice President, Corporate Development for Skeena Resources Limited, a TSX and NYSE-listed development-stage mining company, where she helped grow the company from a $25 million to $1 billion market capitalization over a six-year period. She was a founding member of both: the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance, a regional partnership between Indigenous groups, industry and provincial government representatives to promote mining investment in British Columbia; and the Industry Advisory Board Chair for CASERM (Center for Advanced Subsurface Earth Resource Models), an Industry-University Cooperative Research Center between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech, backed by the National Science Foundation. Ms. Earle is a strong advocate for women in the mining industry and Indigenous rights.

Mr. Vincent Metcalfe:

Vincent Metcalfe was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nomad which was recently sold to Sandstorm Gold for $740 million. Nomad grew from 8 assets to over 23 assets globally in the span of only 30 months. Vincent and his partners executed over 10 transactions and assisted several operators during their key project finance phases and helping reach construction phase. He's an accomplished executive with domestic and international experience in the metals and mining sector.

Prior to his current role at Nomad, he held a number of officer and senior executive roles with TSX and NYSE listed resource companies, within the Osisko group of companies. As an executive he helped several companies advance and develop mining projects. He has extensive mining knowledge and proven experience in capital raising, mergers & acquisitions and financial engineering. Prior to his executive roles, he advised resource clients with a focus on precious metals, base metals, and bulk commodities, in both mergers & acquisitions advisory and financing at large Canadian investment banks for nearly 10 years.

About YMP

YMP is a global association of mining professionals that share the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. YMP has chapters in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Sudbury, London UK, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Peru, Switzerland, Mongolia and Arizona. YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through scholarships, networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year. Each chapter hosts a range of events in their respective city, including the Distinguished Speakers series, which has attracted the industry's top icons, including Peter Munk, Pierre Lassonde, Sir Mick Davis, Mark Cutifani, Ian Telfer, Eira Thomas, Rob McEwen, Don Lindsay, Ross Beaty and many more.

For further information: For more information on YMP, its chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, or the YMP Scholarship Fund please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at [email protected]