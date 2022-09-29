Yellowstone Season 5 to Stream Exclusively on Paramount+ Canada, Making Massive Return with Two New Episodes on November 13

Paramount+ Reveals Explosive Yellowstone Season Five Trailer

Paramount+ is Easier Than Ever to Watch in Canada via Phone, Tablet, Desktop or Streaming Media Player

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ Canada announced today that the highly anticipated season 5 of Yellowstone, from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will be available exclusively on the service, with the two new episodes streaming as of November 13th. Since its launch in March 2021, Paramount+ Canada has more than doubled the amount of hours on the service, with over 8,700 hours of programming currently available, including 1883, Halo, Mayor of Kingstown, SEAL Team and The Offer.

Paramount+ also revealed the explosive trailer for Yellowstone's fifth season, and gives eager fans a sneak peek at what's ahead this season for the Duttons, opening with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and shows the chaos, enemies and "war" that immediately follow.

TRAILER LINK HERE.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com

About Paramount+:

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, Italy, Ireland and South Korea.

About Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios:

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its nine iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

About 101 Studios:

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven storytelling. 101 empowers content creators through first-class collaboration and innovation. On the television side, 101 produces Taylor Sheridan's Emmy nominated series "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883" and the upcoming "George & Tammy," "Tulsa King," "Lioness" and "Bass Reeves." 101 Studios oversees and manages the newly formed Sports Illustrated Studios, a content platform based on the most compelling stories, characters and moments in sports past, present and future. Upcoming projects include "Paradise Found" based on the true story of high school football coach Rick Prinz; a docuseries about the sexual abuse and cover-up at Ohio State University, co-produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures; and the docuseries "Covers," a behind-the-scenes look at Sports Illustrated's top cover stories of all time. SI Studios has also exclusively partnered with iHeartMedia to create and distribute original podcasts through the iHeartPodcast network. On the film side, past releases include "The Current War: Director's Cut," the Sundance Audience award winner "Burden" as well as the family comedy "The War with Grandpa."

About Bosque Ranch Productions:

Bosque Ranch Productions currently produces the hit TV series, Yellowstone. On the feature side, the company recently wrapped the Angelina Jolie starring film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Hashtag: #Yellowstone #BunkhouseBoys #LetsGoToWork #TeamRip #JohnDutton

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)

For further information: Paramount+ Canada Press Contacts: Laura Heath Potter, [email protected]; Stephen Shinn, [email protected]; Nichola Petts, [email protected]