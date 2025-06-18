GameTV partners with Paramount+ in Canada to Greenlight Original Canadian Miniseries HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY from New Metric Media in Association with Bay Mills Studios

John Wick 4's Shamier Anderson stars as Ben Johnson and serves as an Executive Producer of the six-episode series

Created by Anthony Q. Farrell (The Office), HATE THE PLAYER starts production on June 20, 2025, in Toronto

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Award-winning comedy entertainment studio and 360-degree brand marketing leader New Metric Media, in association with Bay Mills Studios, is excited to announce that new original comedic miniseries HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY is off the blocks and running. Anthem Sports & Entertainment's linear network GameTV has commissioned the six-episode series and will be its exclusive cable home in Canada, while Paramount+ in Canada, which developed the series with New Metric, will be its exclusive streaming platform in the country. Shamier Anderson (John Wick 4, Invasion) stars as Ben Johnson and will also serve as an Executive Producer for Bay Mills Studios.

HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY is Canadian sprinter Johnson's definitely-not-biased account of the doping controversy that rocked the 1988 Olympics when he tested positive for banned steroid use, going from hero to zero in 9.79 seconds in what some called "The Dirtiest Race in History". The series takes a revealing and satirical look at the events surrounding the legendary race and the scandal behind the scandal. New Metric Media identified and put the project together, entering into development on the series with Paramount+ in Canada in 2023.

The series is created by BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated writer Anthony Q. Farrell (The Office, Shelved, Run the Burbs), who serves as showrunner and Executive Producer. New Metric Media CEO Mark Montefiore (Letterkenny, Shoresy, Children Ruin Everything) and director R.T. Thorne will also executive produce, alongside Anderson and Stephan James for Bay Mills Studio. Lana Maclin and Max Wolfond serve as Producer and Supervising Producer, respectively, for New Metric. Thorne (The Porter) and Cory Bowles (Trailer Park Boys) are set to direct.

Series star Shamier Anderson can currently be seen in the massively successful John Wick 4, as well as Simon Kinberg's Invasion on AppleTV+, which will launch its third season later this year. He also starred opposite Paul Walter Hauser in IFC Films' The Luckiest Man in America, which premiered at TIFF 2024.

"Everyone thinks they know the story of Ben Johnson and the scandal that has followed him since the 1988 Olympics, but they won't know what hit them with HATE THE PLAYER," said Shamier Anderson. "For me, this hits differently. I grew up in Scarborough, where Ben trained, where his name still echoes. He was a hometown legend. Yes complicated, but also someone people rooted for. Being able to step into his shoes, especially with a lens that blends comedy and Ben's point of view, means a lot. And getting to do it alongside New Metric Media, who've been killing it in comedy, is a real honour, not just as an actor, but as an executive producer with my company, Bay Mills Studios."

Anderson is represented by OAZ, Mosaic, CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Farrell is represented by Sheree Guitar Entertainment, Ambition Talent and Jonathan Shikora (LGN Law).

"From the outset, we knew two things to be true. One, people knew what Ben Johnson did to the world, but not what the world did to Ben Johnson. And two, if we were lucky enough to tell this story, that Shamier Anderson had to play Ben. Full stop," said New Metric Media CEO Mark Montefiore. "Anthony's take on the story is inventive, hilarious, completely irreverent and we are proud to be working with GameTV and Paramount+, who have shown nothing but giant cajónes in supporting this project."

"This marks an exciting milestone for GameTV, giving us the unique opportunity to present a major original Canadian program offering on our network," said Maria Donatelli, Vice President of Programming, GameTV. "HATE THE PLAYER embodies the bold, genre-busting storytelling we're proud to champion. It's a fearless, fast-paced comedy that dares to reimagine a moment in Canadian sports history with sharp wit and wild energy, we look forward to sharing it with our viewers."

"From announcing the development of New Metric's HATE THE PLAYER at Banff in 2023 to now partnering with Anthem Sports & Entertainment's GameTV for the greenlight, we're excited to see this bold, comedic take on an iconic Canadian story move to production," said Vanessa Case, Vice President of Content at Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada. "Paramount+ is proud to have championed this project from the start, and this collaboration marks an exciting and innovative model for us — a streamer joining forces with a linear broadcaster to deliver compelling Canadian content to even broader audiences and providing another sustainable model for the Canadian production community."

Set to debut on GameTV and Paramount+ in Canada simultaneously in early 2026, HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY is being produced with participation from Ben Johnson and is inspired by extensive research conducted by Canadian author and journalist, Mary Ormsby. Principal photography begins on June 20, 2025, at Dark Slope Studios in Toronto. New Metric Media is distributing the miniseries internationally.

ABOUT NEW METRIC MEDIA

Based in Toronto, New Metric Media is an award-winning independent entertainment studio specializing in building comedy brands across tv production, live entertainment, distribution, merchandising and licensing. Recipient of Playback's 2022 Production Company of the Year award and the Banff World Media Festival's 2018 Innovative Producer Award, the company's slate of programming includes the hit Crave/Hulu original comedy Letterkenny, the Crave/Hulu Letterkenny spinoff series Shoresy, the CTV/CW/Roku half-hour comedy Children Ruin Everything and half-hour Crave comedy series Bria Mack Gets a Life.

New Metric Media is recognized as a leader in 360-degree brand marketing and its success with Letterkenny and Shoresy off-screen extensions, including beer, collectible merchandise, the sold-out Letterkenny Live stage show and the Shoresy Fall Classic hockey event, set to land in five NHL arenas later this year.

ABOUT BAY MILLS STUDIOS

Bay Mills is a cutting-edge production company founded by actors, producers, and brothers, Shamier Anderson and Golden Globe Nominee Stephan James. Bay Mills is focused on showcasing an eclectic and inclusive lineup of diverse stories from feature films, scripted and unscripted TV, short-form, digital media, and a panoply of other platform-agnostic content. Shamier and Stephan combine their creative expertise and ability to engage global audiences to create groundbreaking content that pushes the boundaries, all while being rooted in entertainment.

ABOUT GAMETV

GameTV is a Canadian channel specializing in game-related programming such as game shows, competition-based shows, reality series and movies. The channel is available in over 6+ million homes in digital basic on IPTV, cable and satellite systems throughout the territory. GameTV is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., a leading global sports media company. Follow GameTV on Facebook.com/GameTV, @GameTVCanada on X and Instagram @gametvnetwork.

ABOUT ANTHEM SPORTS &ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company that owns and operates sports and entertainment brands that super serve passionate communities. Anthem's entertainment group includes AXS TV, the ultimate destination for music; HDNet Movies and Hollywood Suite , featuring blockbuster and popular films from the 70s to today; and GameTV , featuring classic and current game shows. Anthem's Sports Group owns iconic wrestling promotion TNA Wrestling; the all-female MMA organization Invicta Fighting Championships; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel; and the North American sports hub Game+. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

