$40,000 donation by Yellowstone Bourbon will support Trans Canada Trail's mission of building, maintaining and stewarding the vast urban and rural trail network in Canada.

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Yellowstone Bourbon family of brands announces a major new partnership with Trans Canada Trail, as part of its ongoing commitment to connecting people with parks.

"Yellowstone Bourbon has a long history of environmental protection and conservation with its 150-year-old ties to Yellowstone National Park, and we're proud to make the same commitment on a national scale in Canada with our partners at Trans Canada Trail," Yellowstone Bourbon Brand Manager Kelly Panzitta said, "Together, we want to connect people with parks and nature across Canada and inspire them to enjoy the vast trail system by doing the activities they love."

"We're so thankful for Yellowstone Bourbon's support of the Trans Canada Trail," said Meghan Reddick, Interim CEO at Trans Canada Trail. "Our work has always prioritized conservation and preservation along Canada's national trail network, and Yellowstone's environmental commitments in both Canada and the United States align with that mission so well."

The Yellowstone Bourbon partnership with the Trans Canada Trail compliments the brand's 150-year-old roots in Yellowstone National Park after which it was named, its ongoing commitment to protection and conservation of the outdoors, and its partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) in the United States.

"We're proud of the heritage we share with America's first national park and are excited to put our values of preserving parks in action with Canadians across the country," says Panzitta.

Since 2018, Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, of Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Kentucky, has donated nearly $750,000USD to NPCA to protect and preserve National Parks in The United States. In 2023, NPCA named Yellowstone Bourbon recipient of the National Park Defender award which recognizes partners who show exceptional dedication to national park protection and works to educate their customers about the importance of taking action to protect parks.

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. Stephen is a seventh-generation distiller with a history of distilling on both sides of his family – Beam and Dant. In 2015, he brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey, Yellowstone Limited Edition, Minor Case Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin.

For more information on Limestone Branch Distillery and Yellowstone, please visit www.limestonebranch.com , www.yellowstonebourbon.com or https://www.instagram.com/yellowstonebourbon/.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada's diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

