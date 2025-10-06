MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company" or "Yellow Pages"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, today announced the launch of The Digital Marketing Transformation Contest in celebration of Small Business Month in Canada. This national initiative shines a spotlight on the impact of small businesses across the country. One entrepreneur will be awarded a prize package valued at $10,000, including expert marketing support, digital tools, and paid advertising. This one-year package will help the winning business achieve lasting results by driving growth and amplifying its online visibility.

The prize includes:

• Paid Advertising through Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

• A tool to manage Visibility, Reputation, and Social Media Management

• Priority Placement on YP.ca

• A brand-new Pro Website powered by Wix

"This contest, launched in celebration of Small Business Month, reflects our mission to support entrepreneurs who inspire, employ, and serve Canadians in communities nationwide. For more than a century, Yellow Pages has supported small businesses, helping them grow and thrive. That commitment remains at the heart of everything we do today, and this initiative is another way we are showing it." said Sherilyn King, President and CEO of Yellow Pages.

Yellow Pages is encouraging Canadians everywhere to get involved by spreading the word: share the contest with a small business you know and help shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs shaping our communities.

The contest is open exclusively to Canadian businesses who are ready to boost their online visibility and take the next step in their growth journey. Entrepreneurs from across the country are invited to participate by completing a simple online form and sharing more about their business. Yellow Pages is also encouraging Canadians to spread the word and shine a spotlight on the entrepreneurs driving their communities forward.

Contest Details

Who Can Enter: Small and medium-sized business owners in Canada who accept the Contest Rules

Complete the online form Submissions Accepted Until: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 Terms and Conditions: Available here

Through this initiative, Yellow Pages reaffirms its commitment to helping Canadian small businesses succeed in an increasingly digital economy. By celebrating Small Business Month with this contest, the Company continues its long tradition of empowering entrepreneurs to grow, connect, and thrive.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information, visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

