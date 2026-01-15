MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company" or "Yellow Pages"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, is pleased to announce Keri Sobkowich from Manitoba as the winner of its 2026 National Directory Cover Competition.

The theme of this year's nationwide art competition was "Local Businesses: The Heart of Our Communities". Artists from across Canada were invited to submit original works celebrating the vital role local businesses play in shaping neighbourhood identity and strengthening communities.

2026 Competition Winner.

"We were truly impressed by the talent and creativity showcased in this year's nationwide competition," said Sherilyn King, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Pages. "Each submission reminded us of something we value deeply: local businesses are the heartbeat of communities across the country. We are honoured to feature Keri Sobkowich's artwork on the cover of our 2026 Yellow Pages Directory and thank all artists who participated."

Her winning artwork reflects the competition theme by portraying the quiet poetry of a distinctly Canadian streetscape and celebrating the connection between local businesses and the people who rely on them. This relationship helps communities thrive. Now living in the city, Keri is emerging as a professional artist and opening a new chapter of growth and opportunity.

Beginning January 2026, Keri Sobkowich's artwork will appear on the front cover of millions of Yellow Pages directories distributed across Canada through December 2026. More of her work can be viewed at www.ksobkowich-artist.ca or on Instagram @kerisart204.

