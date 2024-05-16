Yarbo Introduces the Next-Generation Modular Yard Robot for All-Season Autonomous Yard Maintenance

From snow blowing the driveway, mowing the lawn, to blowing leaves, yard maintenance is completely autonomous for the first time ever

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Yarbo , the world's first year-round multipurpose intelligent yard robot, announces that its new 2024 model is now available for pre-order. This launches the latest advancements in automated outdoor power equipment for addressing tedious yard tasks and improving lawn care experiences.

Yarbo is the most innovative modular yard robot on the market. Its versatility allows it to be a lawn mower, snow blower, leaf blower, safety patrol robot, yard assistant and more with its different modules that can meet over 20 different yard care demands.

The updated Yarbo Core includes front and back modularity to attach up to two Yarbo modules at a time for increased efficiency and functionality, as well as improved navigation and intelligent technology capabilities.

The snow blower module can now tackle up to 12 inches of snow, includes a metal chute for more durability and has two cameras for more accuracy and depth perception when identifying obstacles.

The lawn mower is capable of cutting up to two acres per day. It can maintain 6.2 acres of lawn, tow 3,500 pounds and can adjust the grass cutting height between 1.2 - 4 inches. Its edger and trimmer accessories can be attached to either side of the module.

"Yarbo makes lawn care a one-time investment for a lifetime of relief from back-breaking, exhausting outdoor labor. Unlike other electric equipment, people only need one Yarbo Core that uses one lithium-ion battery to perform year-round tasks," said Yarbo co-founder Kenneth Kohlmann.

The core robot, new modules are available for pre-order on Yarbo's website at a discounted rate. When purchased in bundles, the shared cost of the Yarbo tools decreases.

For more information on Yarbo, visit www.yarbo.com. To access Yarbo's media kit, click here.

About Yarbo

Yarbo is the world's first multi-purpose yard robot, designed to meet over 20 kinds of yard care demands. The fully autonomous robot's core features include all-season yard maintenance, a modular design, data connectivity capabilities, wireless charging, smart route planning, app control and remote control and next-generation smart obstacle avoidance with patented precise positioning and navigation technology. This together provides yard enthusiasts with versatile and easy-to-use options for a stress-free, hands-free yard care experience.

