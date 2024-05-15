MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Yapla, the Canadian-based all-in-one payment and management platform for NPOs, announces the launch of its platform in Italy with its partner, Groupe Crédit Agricole. Already well-established in Canada and Europe with over 50,000 NPOs, Yapla takes a significant step forward in its international development.

With nearly 400,000 NPOs recorded in Italy in 2022, the Quebec startup aims to address the digital transformation challenges of the Italian nonprofit sector. Pascal Jarry, president and founder of Yapla, stated, "We are proud to announce the launch of our platform in Italy, confirming our international position. Italian regulations encourage NPO digitization, and Yapla aims to support Italian associations by simplifying their daily operations and helping them comply with regulatory requirements."

To better meet the administrative and financial challenges faced by the nonprofit sector, Yapla has partnered with Crédit Agricole, a major banking service provider with a wide range of clients, including associations. With over 1.7 million clients in Italy, this partnership allows Italian associations who bank with Crédit Agricole to access a customized preferential offer, enabling them to use Yapla for all their compliance, management, and payment needs.

Continuing to democratize access to digital management for NPOs

Yapla provides a free , all-in-one payment and management platform for NPOs worldwide, simplifying the management of NPOs of all sizes. The platform also offers advanced packages that support even the largest organizations. With Yapla, all NPOs can now manage their data, memberships, donations, online store, events, communications, and website, all in one place. Yapla minimizes the costs of an online presence while optimizing time spent managing NPO operations.

About Yapla

Founded in Montreal in 2013, Yapla is an all-in-one management platform for NPOs, developed and marketed by a team of 50 experts based in Montreal, Paris, and now Parma. The platform which serves more than 50,000 NPOs across North America and Europe, has helped NPOs collect over CAD 355 million since its creation.

https://www.yapla.ca/en/

SOURCE Yapla

For further information: Media Contacts: CAMILO RIVADENEIRA, Marketing Manager, Canada, [email protected]