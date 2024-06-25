Two Canadian companies team up to support the engagement of social economy organizations

MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Yapla and Cakemail announce a strategic partnership to transform the digital landscape for nonprofit organizations (NPOs). This partnership introduces " Yapla Newsletters ," an integrated email marketing solution within Yapla, specifically designed for NPOs

More than ever, NPOs play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Canada. These organizations need efficient digital tools tailored to their reality. Yapla Newsletters aims to help them reach their communities with relevant and personalized content, thereby amplifying the impact of their missions.

" Yapla has transformed AICQ! The platform integration was a success. The management tools and the newsletter system are highly appreciated. Highly recommended." – Jacques Doré, Board Member, Association des implantés cochléaires du Québec (AICQ)

Since its inception in 2013, Yapla has positioned itself as a cornerstone for NPOs, offering an all-in-one platform that simplifies membership management, event organization, donation collection, website creation (CMS), and accounting. By integrating Cakemail's proven email marketing solution, which has served thousands of clients to date, Yapla expands its offerings to enable NPOs to communicate and mobilize their communities more effectively.

Thanks to the integration with Cakemail , platform users can dynamically generate newsletters using content from their website and member data, all without any manual intervention. This all-in-one solution makes it easy to promote events by leveraging information available in Yapla , significantly reducing the time and effort required to create professional newsletters. By automating these processes, Yapla simplifies users' lives and maximizes their efficiency.

Yapla Newsletters: A Solution Accessible to All NPOs

Yapla Newsletters , including essential email marketing features, is available with Yapla 's free offering. Plans with more advanced features are also available to meet more complex needs, such as automated marketing campaigns.

François Lane, President of Cakemail , states: "Our collaboration with Yapla reflects our shared commitment to social economy organizations. These teams are creative and dedicated but often lack time and resources and are not necessarily digital marketing experts. We wanted to provide them with easy-to-use, powerful tools to support their extraordinary missions."

Pascal Jarry, President of Yapla , adds: "By partnering with Cakemail we continue our mission to simplify the daily lives of NPOs. We are proud to work with Cakemail , another Canadian-based company like us, that has proven itself internationally.

Yapla and Cakemail are rapidly expanding in international markets. Yapla is strengthening its presence in North America and Europe, while Cakemail is expanding in North and South America, with notable growth in Europe and a presence in Southeast Asia. Yapla Newsletters is now available in all Yapla accounts under the Newsletters tab. NPOs can create an account on yapla.ca to take advantage of this offer.

About Yapla

A software publisher dedicated to NPOs, Yapla offers a platform designed by and for NPOs of all sizes. This all-in-one payment and management platform enables membership management, membership processing, ticket sales, donation collection, and newsletter sending. With Yapla , it's also possible to manage accounting or create a website. In line with its vision of becoming the world's most used platform for NPOs, a completely free version allowing online payments without transaction fees is available.

Founded in 2013, Yapla is used by over 55,000 NPOs in North America and Europe. The company is supported by a team of over 50 people committed to making the daily lives of NPOs easier.

https://www.yapla.ca

About Cakemail

Since 2007, the Canada-based company Cakemail has helped NPOs and small businesses in over 20 countries communicate with those who matter. Cakemail simplifies the creation, sending, and tracking of email campaigns, providing organizations with easy-to-use tools to develop authentic and lasting relationships with their audience.

https://cakemail.ca/

