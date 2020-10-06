TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is pleased to announce that Yannick Archambault has joined the firm as Partner and National Family Office Leader. In this new role, Yannick will be responsible for leading KPMG's national Family Office practice, which delivers customized services for business owners, enterprising families, ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals and established family offices.

"We are delighted to welcome Yannick to KPMG and to our team of trusted professionals across Canada," says Jonathan Kallner, KPMG's Canadian Managing Partner, Clients and Markets. "Yannick brings a deep understanding of family wealth, risk mitigation, legacy, succession and continuity planning. Yannick and the team will further strengthen our services to achieve the distinctive goals and aspirations of individual families, with a focus on stability and growth."

Yannick joins KPMG from the wealth management industry, where he established strong relationships working with many of Canada's leading business families and entrepreneurs. Yannick led Private Wealth Management at one of Canada's largest banks and was responsible for strategic planning, distribution strategy, client experience, marketing and business development. He brings 30 years of experience and has held numerous leadership roles within the financial services sector, serving clients in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. He also spent several years working directly with families to build single- and multi-family offices.

"For decades, KPMG has been providing independent, objective advice to business owners, entrepreneurs and ultra-high net worth families by leveraging the firm's multidisciplinary strengths, both within Canada and globally," says Yannick. "With the pandemic, the need to be resilient and adapt to significant change is greater than ever. Going forward, we will accelerate our integrated approach to deliver family office solutions that enable businesses and families to adapt to these unprecedented times, realize their goals, and succeed for future generations."

"Over the course of his career, Yannick has distinguished himself by advising successful entrepreneurs and family businesses in Canada and internationally," adds Mary Jo Fedy, KPMG Enterprise National Leader. "His experience in building family offices and specialized skills in strategy, operations and wealth management will be a tremendous asset to KPMG and our Family Office clients."

About KPMG Family Office

KPMG's Family Office professionals, located across Canada, provide independent advice and specialized services that are tailored to the unique needs of UHNW individuals and families. Working seamlessly with KPMG's multidisciplinary network of professionals in Canada and globally, we provide insights ranging from tax planning and compliance, wealth strategy, succession planning, estates and trust, philanthropy, impact ventures, family governance, legal services and life administration. Depending on a family's needs, our teams will mobilize to engage as a partial or full-service family office, or collaborate with an existing family office, to complement capabilities and provide value-added services. With KPMG's global reach, we understand the mobility of families and wealth today, and are ideally positioned to advise on cross-border assets and complex, multi-jurisdictional business, tax and wealth matters.

ABOUT KPMG IN CANADA

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (home.kpmg/ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

To learn more about KPMG's Family Office services, visit kpmg.com/ca/familyoffice.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: or to arrange for an interview with Yannick Archambault, please contact: Nancy White, National Communications & Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, M 416-876-1400, T 416-777-3306, [email protected]