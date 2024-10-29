The leading home fragrance brand celebrates a major market expansion as part of the parent company, Newell Brands, corporate strategy to grow in top international markets.

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., the leader in home fragrance and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, announced the expanded availability of Yankee Candle products to retailers and consumers in Canada. This announcement marks a significant business growth opportunity as Canadian retailers and consumers previously had limited access to Yankee Candle products in the market, and Canada is one of Newell Brands' top international markets.

Yankee Candle® Announces Expansion into Canada (CNW Group/Yankee Candle®)

In 2023, Newell Brands unveiled a new corporate strategy that disproportionately invests in top brands and geographies, including Yankee Candle and Canada, brand-building and go-to-market excellence. Over the past year, the company has been increasing the distribution of its brands into fast-growing channels and focusing efforts on winning retailer space through powerful shopper insights and innovations backed by extensive marketing campaigns.

"Yankee Candle's increased availability in Canada is an exciting milestone for the brand as there is unlocked potential in the market," said Jenny Leach, Vice President and General Manager of Newell Brands Canada. "Canadian consumers once had to go to great lengths to purchase Yankee Candle products through third-party vendors or travel to the U.S. to sample different scents. Now consumers will have multiple channels to purchase their favorite scents in-store and online."

Yankee Candle prides itself on its commitment to quality and fragrances developed based on consumer behaviors and lifestyle trends. The Yankee Candle team's shopper insight research showed strong buying potential by Canadian consumers seeking premium fragrance products and an unlocked ability to grow the candle category in Canada. The launch is set for Fall 2024, as consumers eagerly anticipate purchasing their favorite holiday seasonal scents.

"The Yankee Candle brand has been a household name in the U.S. for over 50 years, and Canadian consumers have been eagerly awaiting better access to our products, so feel that we are set up for a strong start and overall long-term growth," said Aaron Swart, General Manager of Home Fragrance, Newell Brands. "We're always exploring new ways to evolve the brand and product portfolio and offer more choice to our consumers around the world. We look forward to Yankee Candle being the fragrance product of choice for Canadian consumers for many years."

Yankee Candle products are now available at retailers like Canadian Tire, Staples Canada, London Drugs, Save on Foods, Lawtons Drugs, well.ca and Amazon.ca. To learn more about Yankee Candle, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle), TikTok (@theyankeecandlecompany) or Pinterest (@YankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 55-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrances for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer 's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

