Less Cheer This Year: Nearly Half of Canadians Report Feeling Less Holiday Spirit Than Last Year

With nearly one third (30%) of Canadians stating that lighting a candle lifts their holiday spirit, Yankee Candle has officially arrived just in time for the holidays.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - A new survey commissioned by Yankee Candle, a leader in home fragrance, found that 45% of Canadians are feeling less holiday spirit than they did last year and 42% find the season a lonely time.

With 59% of Canadians saying the holiday season makes them feel stressed, what's bringing them down? Canadians report financial stress (49%), family conflicts (36%), holiday crowds (40%), unrealistic expectations (33%) and colder, shorter days (33%) as the top reasons for their dampened holiday spirit.

Yankee Candle is coming to town, just in time for the holidays

Yankee Candle, with 55 years' experience crafting premium quality, long-lasting scented candles, is hoping to help light up the holidays and spark joy as it officially launches nationwide in Canadian retailers.

"When we found that Canadians are in need of holiday spirit this year, we knew it was time to officially bring Yankee Candle to Canada," says Jenny Leach, Vice President and General Manager, Newell Brands Canada. "Nearly one third (30%) of Canadians say that lighting a candle lifts their holiday spirit. That's because our candle fragrances are known to spark joy by evoking memories and emotions when you smell them."

Fragrances that spark joy

After simply enjoying the smell of a scented candle in their home during the holidays (63%), Canadians say scented candles set the tone for the holidays (35%) and create ambiance when hosting guests (33%). Nearly one quarter (23%) also agree that it's not the holidays without a scented candle in their home.

"Many people know anecdotally that lighting their favourite candle can instantly lift their mood, but there's a scientific reason for that," says Taylor Perlis, Senior Fragrance Evaluator, Yankee Candle. "When a fragrance is inhaled, it directly stimulates the limbic system, the part of the brain tied to emotion and memory. One smell could transport you back in time, flooding you with nostalgia and cheer."

Helping Canadians confidently gift a fragrance they'll love

Nearly half (47%) of Canadians worry about whether others will like the gifts they choose. This concern contributes to stress, with 57% dreading holiday shopping. When it comes to gifting, 43% of Canadians say scented candles make great gifts but picking a fragrance that the recipient is sure to love can be a challenge.

That's why Yankee Candle is making it easier to gift its candles this season. At JoySparksHere.ca, Canadians can learn how to identify their favourite fragrance notes, making it easier to confidently purchase a candle that they – or whomever they are gifting – are sure to love.

With an MSRP ranging from $12.99 - $29.99 depending on size, a range of six of Yankee Candle fragrances are available for Canadians to purchase at retailers like Canadian Tire, Well.ca, Staples Canada, London Drugs, Save on Foods, Lawtons Drugs and on Amazon.ca.

Holiday Spirit Index: Who's feeling the most excitement this year?

According to Yankee Candle's Holiday Spirit Index, which measures Canadians' levels of excitement for the holidays, the average Canadian has only some holiday spirit, with a holiday spirit score of 2.4. Men under index with an average holiday spirit score of 0.2, with only 30% of them scoring a high level of holiday spirit. This is compared to Canadian women who have an average holiday spirit score of 4.5, with 42% of them scoring a high level of holiday spirit.

Interestingly, Gen Z's holiday spirit is twice as high as the rest of Canada's with a score of 5.4 compared to just 2.4. In fact, 44% of Gen Z respondents score high holiday spirit compared to 36% across Canada. Gen X nets the lowest holiday spirit average of all generations at 0.3.

Saskatchewan exhibits significantly more holiday spirit than the rest of Canada with an average holiday spirit score of 7.6. In fact, 17% of respondents from Saskatchewan exhibit very high levels of Holiday spirit, compared to just 7% in the rest of Canada. Alberta exhibits the lowest level of holiday spirit with an average index score of just 0.4.

With the average Canadian scoring 2.4 on the Holiday Spirit Index, one quarter (25%) of all respondents received a holiday spirit score of -10 or lower, indicating they aren't fans of the holiday season.

Spark your joy this holiday season

Other interesting findings from Yankee Candle's survey include:

Canadians are most likely to light a candle in the evenings (56%), to set the mood (49%), when having company over (46%) and when decorating for the holidays (46%).

43% of Canadians agree they love to shop for gifts during the holidays, even though 57% say they have a hard time selecting gifts for the people on their list.

The holidays evoke nostalgia for 76% of Canadians and joy for 68%, but only 48% find it a relaxing time.

Survey Methodology

These findings are from a survey conducted by Yankee Candle from November 1st to November 5th, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,503 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 55-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrances for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer 's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

