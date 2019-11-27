Yangarra Announces Toronto Stock Exchange Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Corporation") (TSX:YGR) announces Toronto Stock Exchange Approval of a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Yangarra may purchase for cancellation up to 4,268,152 common shares (the "Shares") of Yangarra, representing approximately 5% of its 85,363,059 issued and outstanding Shares as at November 25, 2019. The total number of Shares that Yangarra is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 58,819 Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 235,279 Shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended October 31, 2019; however, Yangarra may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.

The NCIB is expected to commence on December 2, 2019 and will terminate on the earlier of: (i) the date on which the issuer has acquired all Shares sought pursuant to the NCIB; or (ii) to November 30, 2020 unless earlier terminated at the option of the issuer, upon prior notice being given to the TSX. The Shares will be purchased on behalf of Yangarra by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX and through other alternative Canadian trading platforms at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction. The NCIB has been put in place because the Corporation believes that the Shares are a good investment for the Corporation in the context of equity market conditions and doesn't believe that the current Share price reflects the intrinsic value of the Corporation.

The actual number of Shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of purchases, and the price at which the Shares will be purchased, will depend on future market conditions.

