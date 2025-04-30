Yangarra Announces 2025 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Highlights

Funds flow from operations of $20.0 million ( $0.18 per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 18% from the same period in 2024

( per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 18% from the same period in 2024 Oil and gas sales of $34.1 million , a decrease of 16% from the same period in 2024

, a decrease of 16% from the same period in 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million ( $0.20 per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 19% from the same period in 2024

( per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 19% from the same period in 2024 Net income of $5.4 million ( $0.05 per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 40% from the same period in 2024

( per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 40% from the same period in 2024 Average production of 10,330 boe/d (41% liquids), an 8% decrease from the same period in 2024

Operating costs of $8.36 /boe (including $3.21 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Operating netback of $25.36 /boe

/boe Operating margin of 69% and funds flow from operations margin of 58%

G&A costs of $1.32 /boe

/boe Royalties at 6% of oil and gas revenue

All in cash costs of $15.30 /boe

/boe Capital expenditures of $17.4 million

Adjusted net debt to fourth quarter annualized funds flow from operations of 1.27: 1

Adjusted net debt was $101.1 million

Retained earnings of $343.3 million

Decommissioning liabilities of $17.1 million (discounted)

Operations Update

During Q1 2025, Yangarra drilled four wells and completed the three wells drilled uncompleted ("DUCs") from Q4 2024, leaving four DUCs at quarter end. The four DUCs were completed in April and remain shut in to test a new completions technique with the wells expected to be put on production in early May. The optimization program on existing wells restarted in late February with the improving natural gas price environment.

The strategic connection of south Chambers to north Chambers was completed via a 6.7 km pipeline tying in the farm-in lands in south Chambers to Yangarra's 100% owned facility at 3-11-40-10W5 during March/April. The line included a bore under the North Saskatchewan River. The job was completed with Yangarra's OFS group at a very favorable cost profile. With this infrastructure in place the Chambers area will be connected to deep-cut facilities and with the acquisition of a shallow cut facility as part of the farm-in. The 100% owned shallow cut facility provides Yangarra with optionality during third party turnarounds or capacity constraint issues and will be beneficial in changing market conditions.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday May 1, 2025 in the Tillyard Management Conference Centre, Main Floor, 715 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB.

Financial Summary











2025 2024

Q1 Q4 Q1 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income





Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 34,147 $ 30,961 $ 40,425







Income before tax $ 7,317 $ 2,833 $ 12,092







Net income $ 5,388 $ 3,884 $ 9,030 Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.09







Statements of Cash Flow





Funds flow from operations $ 20,002 $ 16,210 $ 24,260 Funds flow from operations per share - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.25 Funds flow from operations per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 Cash flow from operating activities $ 19,713 $ 15,293 $ 22,124







Weighted average number of shares - basic 100,641 98,734 96,169 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 109,386 104,796 102,720

























March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Statements of Financial Position



Property and equipment $ 795,083 $ 786,521 Total assets $ 867,323 $ 860,383 Working capital surplus (deficit) $ 11,537 $ 8,897 Adjusted net debt $ 101,068 $ 103,147 Shareholders equity $ 576,256 $ 569,628













Company Netbacks ($/boe)











2025 2024

Q1 Q4 Q1







Sales price $ 36.73 $ 32.97 $ 39.72 Royalty expense (2.29) (2.54) (2.59) Production costs (5.15) (5.38) (6.25) Transportation costs (3.21) (3.16) (1.70) Field operating netback 26.08 21.88 29.18 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (0.72) (0.13) (0.65) Operating netback 25.37 21.75 28.53 G&A (1.32) (1.33) (1.85) Cash finance expenses (2.56) (3.19) (2.93) Depletion and depreciation (10.07) (9.84) (9.53) Non Cash - finance expenses (0.39) (0.74) (0.59) Stock-based compensation (1.09) (0.89) (0.85) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (2.07) (2.74) (0.90) Deferred income tax (2.07) 1.12 (3.01) Net income netback $ 5.80 $ 4.13 $ 8.87









Business Environment











2025 2024

Q1 Q4 Q1 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)



Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 94.11 $ 98.10 $ 93.50 NGL ($/bbl) $ 46.70 $ 36.55 $ 48.17 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.28 $ 1.65 $ 2.50







Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)





Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 95.92 $ 99.70 $ 95.28 NGL ($/bbl) $ 48.28 $ 36.55 $ 48.17 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.29 $ 1.59 $ 2.57







Oil Price Benchmarks





West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) $ 71.84 $ 70.69 $ 78.19 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 95.01 $ 94.10 $ 91.01 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (4.94) $ (3.43) $ (10.72)







Natural Gas Price Benchmarks





AECO gas ($/mcf) $ 2.05 $ 1.40 $ 2.36







Foreign Exchange





Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.70 0.71 0.74









Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:











2025 2024

Q1 Q4 Q1







Daily production volumes





Natural Gas (mcf/d) 36,663 35,733 38,445 Light Crude Oil (bbl/d) 1,930 2,070 2,470 NGL's (bbl/d) 2,289 2,182 2,306 Combined (BOE/d 6:1) 10,330 10,207 11,183







Revenue





Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 34,147 $ 30,961 $ 40,425 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (668) (121) (665) Total sales 33,479 30,840 39,760 Royalty expense (2,125) (2,389) (2,632) Total Revenue - Net of royalties $ 31,354 $ 28,451 $ 37,128









Adjusted Net Debt

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and year December 31, 2024:









Three Months ended Year ended

March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Adjusted net debt - beginning of period $ (103,147) $ (118,646)





Funds flow from operations $ 20,002 75,599 Additions to property and equipment $ (17,376) (59,626) Decommissioning costs incurred $ - (527) Issuance of shares $ - 2,093 Lease obligation repayment $ (257) (1,106) Other (290) (934) Adjusted net debt - end of period $ (101,068) $ (103,147)





Credit facility limit $ 130,000 $ 130,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:











2025 2024 Cash additions Q1 Q4 Q1







Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ (209) $ 110 $ 68 Drilling and completion 13,982 17,034 14,148 Geological and geophysical 105 - 323 Equipment 3,368 2,494 739 Other asset additions 130 252 733

$ 17,376 $ 19,890 $ 16,011























Exploration & evaluation assets $ - $ - $ -

Quarter End Disclosure

The Company's March 31, 2025 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. Figures that are presented on a boe basis herein are calculated as the total aggregate amount for the period divided by boe production volumes for the period. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as "operating netback" and "operating margins". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. For additional information regarding netbacks and operating margins, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Yangarra's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains various specified financial measures that do not have standardized meanings as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Readers are cautioned that such financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of the Company's performance. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations and should not be considered in isolation.

Funds flow from operations

Funds flow from operations ("FFO") should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Yangarra's performance or liquidity. Management uses FFO to analyze operating performance and leverage and considers FFO to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash flow necessary to fund future capital investments and to repay debt, if applicable. FFO is calculated using cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and decommissioning costs incurred.

The following table reconciles FFO to cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:











2025 2024

Q1 Q4 Q1 Cash flow from operating activities $ 19,713 $ 15,293 $ 22,124 Changes in non-cash working capital 289 917 2,136 Funds flow from operations $ 20,002 $ 16,210 $ 24,260

















Yangarra presents FFO per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income per share.

Funds from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Yangarra defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and depreciation, which represents EBITDA, excluding changes in the fair value of commodity contracts. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, which provides an indication of the results generated by the Yangarra's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss).











2025 2024

Q1 Q4 Q1







Net income for the Period $ 5,388 $ 3,884 $ 9,030 Finance 2,747 3,693 3,580 Deferred tax expense 1,929 (1,051) 3,062 Depletion and depreciation 9,357 9,243 9,701 Change in fair value of commodity contracts 1,921 2,577 914 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,342 $ 18,346 $ 26,287

















Adjusted Net Debt

Yangarra defines Adjusted net debt as the sum of our existing credit facilities, trade and other payables, and trade receivables and prepaids. Yangarra uses Adjusted net debt to assess efficiency, liquidity and the general financial strength of the Company. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted net debt is Bank Debt. The following table provides a calculation of adjusted net debt.











Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023

Bank Debt $ 118,527 $ 115,785 $ 121,057 Accounts receivable (27,967) (28,878) (30,092) Prepaid expenses and inventory (8,605) (9,223) (8,918) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 19,113 25,463 36,599 Adjusted net Debt $ 101,068 $ 103,147 $ 118,646

















Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized FFO

Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized FFO is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated as adjusted net debt divided by third quarter annualized FFO.

Netbacks

The Company considers corporate netbacks to be a key measure that demonstrates Yangarra's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Corporate netbacks are comprised of operating, field operating, FFO and net income (loss) netbacks.

Yangarra calculates Field Operating netback as the average sales price of its commodities (including realized gains (losses) on financial instruments) less royalties, operating costs and transportation expenses. Operating netback starts with Field Operating netback and subtracts realized gains (losses) on financial instruments. FFO netback starts with the Operating netback and further deducts general and administrative costs, finance expense and adds finance income. To calculate the net income (loss) netback, Yangarra takes the Operating netback and deducts share-based compensation expense as well as depletion and depreciation charges, accretion expense, unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, any impairment or exploration and evaluation expense and deferred income taxes.

FFO margins and operating margins

FFO margins and operating margins are calculated as the ratio of FFO netbacks to sales price and operating netback to sales price, respectively.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025, for further discussion on the Non-IFRS financial measures presented in this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements on potential completion techniques being considered. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

