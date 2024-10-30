Yangarra Announces 2024 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Operations Update

Yangarra started up the drilling program in late July after a period of reduced activity in the second quarter and expects a very active fourth quarter for bringing on new wells. Despite the reduced annual activity levels, the Company will maintain relatively flat production for the year, excluding the third quarter, which was impacted by a longer than expected turnaround at a key third-party facility.

With the current planned program, Yangarra is on track for $55 - $60 million of capital spending for 2024, a reduction from the original capital budget of $70 million.

The major turnaround at a third-party facility was expected to curtail 80% of Yangarra's production for up to two weeks but ended up being four weeks. Yangarra mitigated some of this down-time by flowing select wells through another third-party shallow-cut facility. This allowed the Company to maximize oil revenues while keeping higher natural gas weighted wells shut-in as AECO averaged only $0.45/GJ for September. All the shut-in production was brought back online in early October with the base production recovering to over 11,000 boe/d.

Currently, between the wells drilled in the third quarter and new wells planned, the Company expects to bring onstream up to eight wells during the fourth quarter. As a follow-up to the successful first half Belly River program, Yangarra elected to drill two additional Belly River wells. The Company also elected to drill and complete a liquids-rich Glauconite well on existing lands that will be tied into existing infrastructure.

Third Quarter Highlights

Funds flow from operations of $13.7 million ( $0.13 per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 53% from the same period in 2023

( per share – fully diluted), a decrease of 53% from the same period in 2023 Oil and gas sales were $26.3 million , a decrease of 42% from the same period in 2023

, a decrease of 42% from the same period in 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million ( $0.15 per share - fully diluted)

( per share - fully diluted) Net income of $4.0 million ( $0.04 per share – fully diluted, $5.1 million before tax), a decrease of 65% from the same period in 2023

( per share – fully diluted, before tax), a decrease of 65% from the same period in 2023 Average production of 9,257 boe/d (37% liquids) during the quarter, a 24% decrease from the same period in 2023

Operating costs were $8.59 /boe (including $1.61 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Field operating netbacks were $20.27 /boe

/boe Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $20.62 /boe

/boe Operating margins were 67% and funds flow from operations margins were 52%

G&A costs of $1.03 /boe

/boe Royalties were 6% of oil and gas revenue

All in cash costs were $14.66 /boe

/boe Capital expenditures were $15.7million

Adjusted net debt was $99.0 million

Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 1.8 : 1

Retained earnings of $334.1 million

Decommissioning liabilities of $16.6 million (discounted)

Financial Summary

















2024 2023

Nine Months Ended

Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 26,260 $ 35,718 $ 45,414

$ 102,403 $ 132,865













Income before tax $ 5,149 $ 12,514 $ 15,157

$ 29,755 $ 47,073













Net income $ 3,964 $ 9,350 $ 11,487

$ 22,344 $ 34,229 Net income per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.12

$ 0.23 $ 0.37 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.11

$ 0.21 $ 0.35













Statements of Cash Flow











Funds flow from operations $ 13,718 $ 21,411 $ 28,994

$ 59,388 $ 81,472 Funds flow from operations per share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.31

$ 0.61 $ 0.88 Funds flow from operations per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.29

$ 0.57 $ 0.83 Cash flow from operating activities $ 14,306 $ 19,315 $ 25,995

$ 55,744 $ 82,235













Weighted average number of shares - basic 98,734 98,734 94,801

97,882 92,644 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 105,053 105,269 100,043

104,246 98,050





































September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Statements of Financial Position



Property and equipment $ 775,135 $ 759,967 Total assets $ 848,587 $ 835,217 Working capital surplus (deficit) $ 15,180 $ (735) Adjusted net debt $ 98,981 $ 118,646 Shareholders equity $ 564,602 $ 536,598













Company Netbacks ($/boe)

















2024 2023

Nine Months Ended

Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023













Sales price $ 30.83 $ 34.53 $ 40.76

$ 35.27 $ 39.87 Royalty expense (1.97) (1.90) (2.77)

(2.16) (3.52) Production costs (6.98) (6.65) (6.53)

(6.60) (6.69) Transportation costs (1.61) (1.89) (1.68)

(1.75) (1.50) Field operating netback 20.27 24.09 29.78

24.76 28.16 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 0.35 (0.31) 0.07

(0.24) 0.16 Operating netback 20.62 23.78 29.85

24.52 28.32 G&A (1.03) (1.22) (1.10)

(1.39) (1.25) Cash finance expenses (3.41) (1.86) (2.77)

(2.74) (2.77) Depletion and depreciation (9.03) (8.58) (9.14)

(9.05) (9.02) Non Cash - finance expenses (0.09) (0.47) (0.27)

(0.35) (0.11) Abandonment Expenses (0.11) - -

(0.03) - Stock-based compensation (0.99) (0.82) (0.37)

(0.88) (0.39) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 0.08 1.26 (2.59)

0.16 (0.66) Deferred income tax (1.39) (3.06) (3.29)

(2.55) (3.85) Net income netback $ 4.65 $ 9.03 $ 10.32

$ 7.69 $ 10.27















Business Environment

















2024 2023

Nine Months Ended

Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)









Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 100.04 $ 101.65 $ 105.54

$ 98.20 $ 98.65 NGL ($/bbl) $ 49.92 $ 41.82 $ 56.47

$ 46.41 $ 49.87 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 0.91 $ 1.23 $ 2.80

$ 1.56 $ 2.92













Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)











Light Crude Oil ($/bbl) $ 101.61 $ 103.46 $ 107.06

$ 99.94 $ 99.11 NGL ($/bbl) $ 49.92 $ 41.82 $ 54.60

$ 46.41 $ 48.36 Natural Gas ($/mcf) $ 0.74 $ 1.21 $ 2.81

$ 1.52 $ 2.93













Oil Price Benchmarks











West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) $ 76.24 $ 81.71 $ 82.30

$ 78.50 $ 77.38 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 101.44 $ 101.44 $ 107.26

$ 97.11 $ 100.69 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (1.85) $ (7.58) $ (2.32)

$ (7.12) $ (2.53)













Natural Gas Price Benchmarks











AECO gas ($/mcf) $ 0.65 $ 1.12 $ 2.44

$ 1.38 $ 2.69













Foreign Exchange











Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.73 0.73 0.75

0.74 0.74















Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:































2024 2023

Nine Months Ended

Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023













Daily production volumes











Natural Gas (mcf/d) 34,872 40,226 44,451

37,837 44,148 Light Crude Oil (bbl/d) 1,702 2,394 2,138

2,184 2,416 NGL's (bbl/d) 1,743 2,267 2,563

2,107 2,433 Combined (BOE/d 6:1) 9,257 11,366 12,109

10,597 12,207













Revenue











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 26,260 $ 35,718 $ 45,414

$ 102,403 $ 132,865 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 297 (319) 78

(688) 548 Total sales 26,557 35,399 45,492

101,715 133,413 Royalty expense (1,679) (1,964) (3,087)

(6,275) (11,729) Total Revenue - Net of royalties $ 24,878 $ 33,435 $ 42,405

$ 95,440 $ 121,684















Adjusted Net Debt Summary

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and year December 31, 2023:









Nine months ended Year ended

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Adjusted net debt - beginning of period $ (118,646) $ (134,364)





Funds flow from operations $ 59,388 99,024 Additions to property and equipment $ (39,736) (93,950) Decommissioning costs incurred $ (526) (488) Additions to E&E Assets $ - (353) Issuance of shares $ 2,093 15,988 Lease obligation repayment $ (851) (1,525) Other $ (703) (2,978) Adjusted net debt - end of period $ (98,981) $ (118,646)





Credit facility limit $ 130,000 $ 135,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

















2024 2023

Nine Months Ended Cash additions Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023













Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ 65 $ 80 $ 114

$ 214 $ 492 Drilling and completion 13,196 5,394 21,550

32,738 61,809 Geological and geophysical - - -

323 240 Equipment 2,361 2,457 3,123

5,557 14,026 Other asset additions 45 127 547

904 1,446

$ 15,667 $ 8,058 $ 25,334

$ 39,736 $ 78,013









































Exploration & evaluation assets $ - $ - $ -

$ - $ 264

Quarter End Disclosure

The Company's September 30, 2024 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

Oil and Gas Advisories

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. Figures that are presented on a boe basis herein are calculated as the total aggregate amount for the period divided by boe production volumes for the period. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry which have been prepared by management, such as "operating netback" and "operating margins". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. For additional information regarding netbacks and operating margins, see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".

Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Yangarra's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release contains various specified financial measures that do not have standardized meanings as prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Readers are cautioned that such financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of the Company's performance. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations and should not be considered in isolation.

Funds flow from operations

Funds flow from operations ("FFO") should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of Yangarra's performance or liquidity. Management uses FFO to analyze operating performance and leverage and considers FFO to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate cash flow necessary to fund future capital investments and to repay debt, if applicable. FFO is calculated using cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and decommissioning costs incurred.

The following table reconciles FFO to cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

















2024 2023

Nine Months Ended

Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023 Cash flow from operating activities $ 14,306 $ 19,315 $ 25,995

$ 55,744 $ 82,235 Decommissioning costs incurred 526 - -

526 - Changes in non-cash working capital (1,114) 2,096 2,999

3,118 (763) Funds flow from operations $ 13,718 $ 21,411 $ 28,994

$ 59,388 $ 81,472





























Yangarra presents FFO per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income per share.

Adjusted EBITDA

Yangarra defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and depreciation, which represents EBITDA, excluding changes in the fair value of commodity contracts. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure, which provides an indication of the results generated by the Yangarra's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss).

















2024 2023

Nine Months Ended

Q3 Q2 Q3

2024 2023













Net income for the Period $ 3,964 $ 9,350 $ 11,487

$ 22,344 $ 34,229 Finance 2,980 2,404 3,386

8,964 9,605 Deferred tax expense 1,185 3,164 3,670

7,411 12,844 Depletion and depreciation 7,690 8,878 10,182

26,269 30,053 Change in fair value of commodity contracts (67) (1,301) 2,889

(455) 2,204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,752 $ 22,495 $ 31,614

$ 64,533 $ 88,935





























Adjusted Net Debt

Yangarra defines Adjusted net debt as the sum of our existing credit facilities, trade and other payables, and trade receivables and prepaids. Yangarra uses Adjusted net debt to assess efficiency, liquidity and the general financial strength of the Company. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure to Adjusted net debt is Bank Debt. The following table provides a calculation of adjusted net debt.











Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023

Bank Debt $ 115,655 $ 117,321 $ 121,057 Accounts receivable (27,495) (29,548) (30,092) Prepaid expenses and inventory (9,854) (9,008) (8,918) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,675 17,247 36,599 Adjusted net Debt $ 98,981 $ 96,012 $ 118,646

















Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized FFO

Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized FFO is a non-GAAP financial ratio calculated as adjusted net debt divided by third quarter annualized FFO.

Netbacks

The Company considers corporate netbacks to be a key measure that demonstrates Yangarra's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Corporate netbacks are comprised of operating, field operating, FFO and net income (loss) netbacks.

Yangarra calculates Field Operating netback as the average sales price of its commodities (including realized gains (losses) on financial instruments) less royalties, operating costs and transportation expenses. Operating netback starts with Field Operating netback and subtracts realized gains (losses) on financial instruments. FFO netback starts with the Operating netback and further deducts general and administrative costs, finance expense and adds finance income. To calculate the net income (loss) netback, Yangarra takes the Operating netback and deducts share-based compensation expense as well as depletion and depreciation charges, accretion expense, unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, any impairment or exploration and evaluation expense and deferred income taxes.

FFO margins and operating margins

FFO margins and operating margins are calculated as the ratio of FFO netbacks to sales price and operating netback to sales price, respectively.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, for further discussion on the Non-IFRS financial measures presented in this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements on potential completion techniques being considered. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; benefits to shareholders of our programs and initiatives, the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

