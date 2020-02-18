Yaletown Partners invests in Aerial Technologies, a Montreal success story in the making

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Always at the forefront in spotting new players bringing technological innovations and disruptions to market, Yaletown Partners announces a significant investment to accelerate the growth of Aerial Technologies. Based in Montreal, with nearly 40 employees, Aerial Technologies uses artificial intelligence to decipher data registered by Wi-Fi systems, transforming a simple router into a motion detection device.

This ground-breaking technology is doubly innovative as it creates new ways to use existing devices, without requiring unnecessary hardware replacement. By analyzing the disturbances of the Wi-Fi waves in a defined space, the system can distinguish motion activities and differentiate usual activities from anomalies. The applications of this technology are endless, be it for monitoring patients, security, energy management or automation for residential and professional environments.

Shyam Gupta, Partner at Yaletown says, "Finding the talents, ideas and teams that will create tomorrow's business success stories is our passion. Being present and active in Montreal's digital ecosystem gives us the opportunity to discover the incredible potential of emerging companies, like Aerial Technologies. The real work starts now, as we will collaborate to build an enduring business."

"Being supported by Yaletown, an investment company that stands out as the Canadian leader in the innovation sector, is a tremendous lever in our growth", adds Michel Allegue, CTO and co-founder of Aerial Technologies. "With a validated concept, a high-performance product and a pilot project being deployed in Europe as we speak, this investment gives us momentum to reach the next level in our development, as well as a privileged access to a formidable network of potential partners and clients."

Highlighting both its technological performance and its commercial potential, Aerial Technologies recently received the prize for "Most Pioneering in Wi-Fi Detection Technology" at Wealth & Finance International's 2019 Artificial Intelligence Awards, in addition to qualifying for the semi-finals of the 4YFN Awards, a world-class trade show for start-ups (Barcelona, 24-26 February 2020).

About Yaletown Partners

Yaletown Partners is a leading Canadian investor dedicated to closing the scale-up capital gap and focused on the Intelligent Industry opportunity. We invest in emerging-growth companies that enhance sustainability and productivity for industrial and enterprise customers. Our investments enable the application of data and technologies to digitally transform traditional industries, drive innovation, create operational efficiencies and reduce the impact of climate change. In 2017, Yaletown received the CVCA's Venture Capital Deal of the Year award for its investment in BitStew, Canada's largest venture financed exit of 2016. Backed by leading institutional investors, including pension funds, and a network of successful technology entrepreneurs, Yaletown has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.yaletown.com

About Aerial Technologies

Established in 2015, Aerial Technologies is a pioneer in WiFi Motion Intelligence. Aerial Technologies' patented technology analyzes wireless infrastructure to infer human activities and enable customers and partners to develop practical applications that improve daily life. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. To learn more, view the website at www.aerial.ai

