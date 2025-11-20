TIKTOK PRIVACY CLASS ACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - A proposed national class action has been commenced in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against TikTok to recover compensation for alleged misuse of data collected from its users. Court File No. VLC-S-S-258555.

The allegations in the claim include that TikTok collected numerous categories of personal information on its users which it used to create detailed profiles of them in order to feed users content and to generate revenues by selling advertisements tailored to their profiles.

If you or your child have a TikTok account, please register with Charney Lawyers PC at https://www.charneylawyers.com/tiktok-class-action/home .

SOURCE Charney Lawyers