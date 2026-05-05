TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians are opening their eyes and arms to the world, exploring new destinations, trade relationships and connections and rethinking the reasons for their journeys -- not just where they travel, but why.

Y We Travel (CNW Group/Toronto Pearson)

That's the premise of the new Toronto Pearson podcast Y We Travel, where top travel writers and thinkers explore the deeper motivations behind our journeys and how they get reflected in our modern travel industry, from routes to food to terminal design. The biweekly series is available today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Podcasts – just in time for summer road trips and vacation listening.

Y We Travel is hosted by two former journalists: New York Times bestselling author Eric Weiner and Toronto broadcaster Erica Vella, who now works at Pearson. First-season guests include travel essayist Pico Iyer, author and columnist Elizabeth Renzetti, survival expert Les Stroud, influencer Chloe Bow and Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce.

"Toronto Pearson is North America's most internationally connected airport, but we believe travel is about more than simply getting from one place to another. It's about discovery, connection and understanding our place in a rapidly changing world," said Karen Mazurkewich, vice-president of stakeholder relations and communications. "Y We Travel brings those ideas to life through storytelling that inspires curiosity and deepens the public's understanding of the forces shaping global travel. The result is a compelling listen for anyone curious about travel's role in shaping culture, community and individual experience."

The Y We Travel podcast originated in an essay series of the same name at The Walrus magazine, sponsored by Toronto Pearson and the Canadian Airports Council. That series was nominated for a 2025 National Magazine award and won the 2025 Airports Council International-North America award for print communications.

About Y We Travel

www.YWeTravelMag.ca

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About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes' "Canada's Best Employers" for the past three years.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson Media Office, [email protected]