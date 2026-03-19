TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is reaffirming its position as a global leader in passenger experience, securing prestigious awards from both ACI's Airport Service Quality program and the Skytrax World Airport Awards for its continued focus on service and employee excellence.

Pearson has earned the Skytrax award for "Best Airport Staff in North America," marking the first time the airport has received this distinction.

In February, Pearson was again recognized as one of the world's best airports by Airports Council International (ACI) World, earning top honours for the eighth time in the past nine years.

Pearson received the award for "Best Airport at Departures: Over 40 Million Passengers in North America," recognizing excellence in service and passenger experience. This award was previously known as "Best Airport over 40 Million Passengers in North America."

"These awards are a global round of applause for each of our employees dedicated to delivering excellent customer experience, day and night at Toronto Pearson. Whether they're supporting passengers across the airport, creating engaging activations and experiences, providing new digital offerings to personalize travel, or our mighty team keeping facilities running smoothly so passengers don't miss a beat - they make it happen, both in front of and behind the scenes," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, Toronto Pearson. "We love serving our customers and providing a warm smile and welcoming experience that simply is Toronto Pearson, and a reflection of Canada. As we build for the future of air travel, we will elevate our global hub even more for our customers."

Toronto Pearson is honoured to receive an ASQ Customer Experience Award from ACI for three consecutive years, and previously for five straight years from 2017 to 2021. As the aviation industry's most trusted benchmarking program for measuring satisfaction, ACI World's Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program recognizes airports worldwide for delivering the best passenger experience and is the only global program that collects real-time feedback from travellers at the airport.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America eight times in the last nine years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson continues to be recognized as a top workplace, earning a spot on Forbes' "Canada's Best Employers" for the past three years.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson Media Office | [email protected]