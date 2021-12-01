Xybion Digital Engages Integral Wealth as Its Market-Maker

The Company has Retained a Market-Maker to Maintain a Reasonable Market and Improve the Liquidity of its Shares

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, N.J.,, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- /CNW/ -- Xybion Digital (XYBN-TSXV), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services (the "Services") for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable laws. Established in 2003, Integral is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa.

Integral has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Xybion's shares. Under the agreement between Integral and the Company (the "Integral Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Integral a fixed cash fee of $8,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. The Integral Agreement has an initial term of three months which may be extended on a month to month basis unless terminated by the Company on thirty days' notice.

Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the Services. Integral will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Integral does not currently own any securities of Xybion. However, Integral may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Xybion and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral is arm's length to the Company. Integrals a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the NEO Exchange.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 25 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

