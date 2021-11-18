Xybion Digital Books USD $2.5M New Business with Five Global Bio Pharma Companies

Deals are expected to add approximately $1.0M of ARR upon deployment

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Xybion Digital, a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today that over the past quarter, Xybion Digital has helped several clinical labs to digitize lab operations to reduce compliance risk and expedite clinical trial programs. The combined deals represent approximately USD $2.5M of contracted bookings and annual recurring revenue of approximately USD $1.0M upon completion of deployments, which are currently underway.

"Our unified low-code platform is GDPR and HIPAA compliant and supports all labs, data, and employee health and safety workflows," said Dr. Pradip K. Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion. "We continue to gain momentum in the market and among our clients because we are helping them to digitally transform critical operations quickly and cost effectively. Over 160 companies around the world rely on Xybion's solutions to help facilitate critical R&D, approval, compliance and production processes seamlessly and effectively."

Bookings Detail:

A top biomaterial manufacturer and testing organization selects Xybion Labwise XD to digitize COVID-19 clinical trials processes.





A top 10 global pharma company selects Xybion XD to standardize quality assurance processes and automate internal audit processes globally.





Labwise XD was implemented at a mobile health services company for registering patients, manage samples, inventory, execute tests, and deliver results to the patients as quickly as possible through the patient portal.





A large pharmaceutical company uses Labwise XD to streamline quality control lab operations and digitize product development and manufacturing testing operation.





A top 20 global pharma selects Labwise XD to improve the collaboration between scientists, manage lab inventories, structural search, and assign experiments to help scientists save time by avoiding rework on existing compounds.

"Unlike traditional LIMS and EHS software, Xybion low-code solutions can be implemented in a matter of weeks, provide unmatched flexibility, and offer unique real-time external collaboration," said Kamal Biswas, President and COO of Xybion. "As Life Sciences companies urgently transform critical operations to the cloud, they are turning to Xybion because we offer a comprehensive platform that helps them inexpensively simplify their processes with rapid deployment of Xybion Digital software."

About Xybion Corporation

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

