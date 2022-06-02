Xplornet to Expand its Fibre-to-the-Premise Network Across Prince Edward Island

Additional 790 homes and businesses will benefit from gigabit speeds on a next-generation network

WOODSTOCK, NB, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, today announced plans to expand its next-generation fibre-to-the-premise network offering gigabit speeds to an additional 790 homes and businesses in Prince Edward Island.

Today's announcement builds on the company's ongoing network expansion plans in the province and serves as the latest step in Xplornet's ambitious investment in providing rural Canadians with reliable access to state-of-art high-speed Internet service.

Construction is already underway to connect more than 20,000 residents and businesses in rural communities across Prince Edward Island. In April, Xplornet announced that Xplore Fibre is available to more than 270 homes and business in Vernon Bridge and surrounding communities, with more to be announced over the course of 2022.

"Xplornet is bringing the benefits of a next-generation fibre network to even more residents and businesses in Prince Edward Island," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "Connecting rural Canadians has been our mission for nearly 20 years. Our growing investments in the province will enable access to fast and reliable connectivity for years to come."

With a longstanding focus on delivering next-generation broadband technology to rural Canadians, Xplornet is investing $500 million over five years to deploy state-of-the-art hybrid fibre wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As a result of these investments, Xplornet has fibre projects already underway in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, as well as PEI.

Along with Xplornet's private investment, this latest project in Prince Edward Island is partially funded through the Universal Broadband Fund, a Government of Canada initiative to connect Canadians to high-speed Internet.

