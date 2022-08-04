Xplornet to Connect Nearly 55,000 Ontario Homes and Businesses to Fibre Internet

Transformative agreement with the Government of Ontario will bring fibre to 98 rural municipalities

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today that it will bring fibre Internet to 71 rural municipalities across Ontario and fibre-powered 5G wireless broadband to another 27 rural municipalities. Nearly 55,000 homes and businesses in eastern, central and southwestern Ontario will gain access to fast broadband speeds to connect to what matters in the digital world.

Xplornet was the successful proponent for these service areas in the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP), which was designed to make reliable, high-speed Internet available to all premises in the province by the end of 2025. These awards complement Xplornet's independent and ongoing investment plans in support of improved connectivity in rural communities.

Once deployed, Xplornet's new fibre network will make gigabit speeds available to rural consumers. In addition, a fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless network in adjacent areas will offer rural homes and businesses download speeds up to 100 Mbps with higher speeds rolling out over time. Unlimited data plans from Xplornet will offer peace of mind and meet the growing demand for data.

"These 22 projects, representing the largest investment Xplornet has made in a single province, will bring fibre Internet to rural Ontarians that will enable access to health services, online work and schooling, and opportunities for economic growth," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet Communications Inc. "It supports our ongoing plans to extend our fibre broadband network with gigabits speeds to even more rural Canadians."

This announcement builds on Xplornet's commitment to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre Internet and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network. As the leading rural broadband provider in Canada, Xplornet currently has fibre projects underway in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

The following municipalities will benefit from access to high-speed Internet from Xplornet once AHSIP projects are completed:

Adelaide-Metcalfe Amherstburg Athens Augusta Aylmer Bayham Beckwith Blandford-Blenheim Brant Brockton Brockville Brooke-Alvinston Central Elgin Central Frontenac Central Huron Chatham-Kent Chatsworth Dawn-Euphemia Drummond/North Elmsley Dutton/Dunwich East Zorra-Tavistock Edwardsburgh/Cardinal Elizabethtown-Kitley Enniskillen Essex Front of Yonge Frontenac Islands Gananoque Greater Napanee Grey Highlands Hanover Howick Huron East Huron-Kinloss Ingersoll Kincardine Kingston Kingsville Lakeshore Lanark Highlands Lasalle Leamington Leeds And The Thousand Islands London Loyalist Malahide Mapleton Meaford Melancthon Merrickville-Wolford Middlesex Centre Minden Hills Minto Montague Morris-Turnberry Newbury North Dundas North Grenville North Kawartha North Perth North Stormont Norwich Oil Springs Perth Perth East Perth South Prescott Rideau Lakes Saugeen Shores Selwyn Smiths Falls South Bruce South Bruce Peninsula South Dundas South Frontenac South Stormont Southgate Southwest Middlesex South-West Oxford Southwold St. Clair St. Marys St. Thomas Stone Mills Stratford Strathroy-Caradoc Tay Valley Tecumseh Tillsonburg Trent Lakes Wellington North West Elgin West Grey West Perth Westport Windsor Woodstock Zorra

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre, wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

